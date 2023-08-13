South African President Ramaphosa Blames Whites for Farm Murders – Neighborhood Watch Apprehends 4 Attackers

Six farm murders have taken place in the Two weeks since 90.000 leftist radicals sang “Kill the Boer” in Johannesburg. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed white South Africans for the killing spree. An AfriForum neighborhood watch apprehended four farm attackers outside Pretoria.



FARM ATTACK: 12/08/2023, Heuningspruit, FS. Elderly female victim assaulted. Civillian safety structures on scene. Dog unit busy tracking down the attackers. @afriforum pic.twitter.com/pMC1k73vbM — Jacques Broodryk (@JacquesBroodryk) August 12, 2023

On Tuesday, August 8, the local neighborhood watch of South African civil defense organization AfriForum responded to a farm attack alert in Brits, North West Province, 40 miles west of the capital Pretoria. Local civil defense volunteers were alerted of a vehicle heading east toward Pretoria and established a presence on all roads heading to the capital city.

“Moments later, the stolen vehicle was spotted and (protection) team members and the SAPS (police) moved in to arrest the suspects. Four suspects were apprehended, two others managed to flee from the scene. The majority of the stolen firearms were also recovered”, writes AfriForum.

Alice and Helen Lotter's blood was used to write "Kill the Boer" on the walls of their house after they were tortured and murdered. I guess you can see the chant as "a call for violence". — Jacques Broodryk (@JacquesBroodryk) August 10, 2023

“Let this be a clear warning to those thugs who plan farm attacks in areas where AfriForum safety structures are active. If you decide to target innocent civilians with your heinous crimes, we will find you and bring you to justice. Do not think because politicians sing songs about your crimes that you will be spared,” says Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum’s spokesperson for Community Safety. AfriForum has 168 neighbourhood and farm watch structures across the country, comprising roughly 11 thousand volunteers.

#SouthAfrica

This is a message from Mariandra Heunis. Her husband Johan, was killed in a #farmattack in front of her and her 6 yr old. She gave birth to their 4th child 5 days after her husband was killed. Share her message#KillTheBoer #FarmMurders pic.twitter.com/zDQOOsaHa1 — Boer (@twatterbaas) August 9, 2023

During the month of July 2023, there were twenty-one farm attacks and four farm murders in South Africa. In the first half of 2023, there have been 75 farm attacks and 25 farm murders, 10 in June alone. There have been 6 killings since Marxist leader Julius Malema sang “Kill the Boer” for the first time in 10 years, in front of 90.000 supporters in Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium.

On 8 August the @afriforum Cape Town north Neighbourhood Watch arrested 2 burglars in 2 seperate incidents. Well done to these volunteers for keeping their communities safe! pic.twitter.com/Ar2bwMJzyR — Jacques Broodryk (@JacquesBroodryk) August 12, 2023

On Aug. 1, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the ruling ANC party still plans to change the constitution to allow land to be expropriated without compensation, fueling the horrific farm murders. In reality, the ANC government is the largest land-owner in South Africa.

Barely 24 hours before #WomensDay, two elderly ladies were brutally attacked on farms in Mpumalanga. This is Adele Kimble (75), she was attacked in Uitkyk just outside Nelspruit. pic.twitter.com/do0cqblNg0 — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) August 9, 2023

When President Cyril Ramaphosa was asked in Parliament what he would do to stop the killing of white farmers in his country, Ramaphosa blamed white people for the killings.

“I would ask him (the questioner) an interesting question myself”, Cyril Ramaphosa said. “What did he do when the apartheid Regime was slaughtering our people? That is the question I would ask. Because as I check, he is White, and being White means he is one of those who supported the Apartheid Regime.”

Ramaphosa thus made it clear that he does not consider white South Africans “our people”, but considers all Whites Apartheid supporters.

This week I discussed in detail Elon Musk's response to my Twitter post about #FarmMurders, as well as the hard facts surrounding this unique crime phenomenon and Malema's "Kill the Boer" chant.https://t.co/4De2tUFscr — Conscious Caracal 🇿🇦 (@ConCaracal) August 11, 2023

As a union leader, Ramaphosa was accused of being responsible for the 2012 Marikana massacre, in which 34 striking miners were killed. As a non-executive director of the mining company at the time, Cyril Ramaphosa pressed police for “concomitant action” against the miners, who he referred to as “plainly dastardly criminals”.

To every single one of the failures that praised, welcomed or joked about this thread, I hope you go sleep hungry tonight. You don’t deserve the food our farmers produce for you. https://t.co/K6Dqnt4gQy — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) August 9, 2023

Despite having worked as union leader all his life, Ramaphosa managed to become one of the richest men in South Africa, allegedly worth $450 million. In a 2020 break-in at his Phala Phala ranch, burglars found $4 million in cash hidden in cushions on his sofa.

AfriForum will not be silent while Boers are tortured. #KillTheBoer is a racist chant calling for violence. Die een ding wat #Malema wel reggekry het is om plaasmoorde en @afriforum se stryd daarteen weer op die internasionale agenda te plaas. Hier is een van my onderhoude met… pic.twitter.com/jnU19EnWWC — Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) August 11, 2023