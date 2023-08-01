Sound of Freedom Hits $150 Million Cumulative Box Office Sales – Now Playing in 3,411 Theaters

Actor Jim Caviezel’s latest film Sound of Freedom opened at select theaters on the 4th of July across the United States.
Caviezel, who is most famous for his role of Jesus in The Passion of Christ, recently went on The War Room before the film’s release to promote “Sound of Freedom” by Angel Studios. The film is based on a true story that exposes the evil of child trafficking.
Caviezel worked with several former federal agents and 30 Navy SEALS while filming in Colombia.
On Monday Angel Studios announced the film has now brought in $150 million at the box office. And the film is now playing in 3,411 theaters across America.
This is despite the mainstream media doing all it can to persuade Americans not to attend this exceptional film on the evils of child sex trafficking.
Angel Studios reported:
Provo, UT—July 30, 2023—Updated July 31, 2023
Angel Studios—a platform and studio empowering filmmakers to crowdfund, create, and distribute films and TV series globally, backed by thousands of Angel investors—is announcing its July cumulative-to-date and fourth weekend results for its Alejandro Monteverde written and directed film SOUND OF FREEDOM. Angel Studios is projecting nearly $150 million total cumulative box office revenue through Sunday, with a strong $12,409,300 million box office draw in the fourth weekend of the film’s domestic release.
“Throughout our fourth weekend, audiences have continued to show up and support SOUND OF FREEDOM, and our theatrical partners have given us ample real estate to meet that continued demand,” said Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios. “We now know that this incredible film is going to surpass the $150 million mark domestically, and we’re strongly positioned to go well past that.”
SOUND OF FREEDOM: Box Office Results
-
Theater count: 3,411
-
Weekend Box Office Projection: $12,409,300
-
Total Cum Box Office Projection: $148,972,065
SOUND OF FREEDOM: Audience Scores
-
CinemaScore: A+
-
Rotten Tomatoes: 72/99
SOUND OF FREEDOM is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard who quit his job to rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Tim ended up saving 123 people, 55 of which were children, from one mission alone.
