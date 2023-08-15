“A Show Trial – Are We Next Going to Put Them in Cages and Throw Food at Them?” – Tom Fitton on Fani Willis’s Plan to Hold One Trial with 19 Defendants (VIDEO)

Judicial Watch founder and president Tom Fitton joined Stuart Varney on Varney and Co. on Tuesday morning following the latest Democrat political indictments against President Trump and 18 colleagues and supporters.

Georgia DA Fani Willis announced last night she was going to put all 19 defendants on trial at the same time like they do in Zimbabwe and the former Soviet Union.

Tom Fitton told Varney, “Are we next going to put them in cages in the trial room so people can throw food at them?”

Tom Fitton: This is power politics. Your vote doesn’t count. Your views don’t count if you’re a critic of this regime politics here. They want to make President Trump a political prisoner. And what’s really disturbing is expanding the abuses to innocent citizens down in Georgia who, by all accounts, by her own indictment, were doing nothing other than engaging in electoral politics… …A show trial. Are we going to next put them in cages in the trial room for people to throw things at? This is not a serious prosecution. It’s serious if you’re on the wrong end of it, as I said. But the idea that a prosecutor in this day and age would think that in the middle of a presidential campaign, it’s appropriate to try to try 19 people at once, three of which she’s indicting for acts they committed as government, federal government officials, as president, as chief of staff, and as a senior official in the Justice Department. What a sham this is.

Via Varney and Co.: