Shoplifting Threatens to Close Washington, DC Grocery Store Creating a Food Desert

The Giant Food store in Ward 8 of Washington, DC is apparently the only supermarket in that area and now it could end up closing due to rampant theft.

People who live in the area are worried that it may end up becoming a food desert.

This is where this issue of unpunished crime has been headed for months. How are stores supposed to stay open and operate if they are victims of constant theft?

WJLA News reports:

Shoplifting threatens closure of SE DC grocery store, creating potential food desert Concerns are growing in Washington, D.C. about some major grocery stores being able to keep their doors open due to shoplifting. During a news conference Friday, D.C. Councilman Trayon White said he spoke to the regional management of a popular Giant Food store on Alabama Avenue Southeast. “We had the opportunity to meet with some of the leadership of this Giant,” White said. “Some of the regional leadership at this Giant, what we heard was disheartening. We learned that this Giant has lost over $500,000 in product loss, which is about 20% of the sales. We know it’s tough times and we know the price of food has skyrocketed in the last three years. But we cannot afford to hurt ourselves by constantly taking it from the store. It means that everybody is going to be without a place to eat. And enough is enough.”… “To date, this Giant has had at least 135 stops from people stealing from the store,” he said. “And they almost double that amount that didn’t get stopped.”

This is eventually going to happen in other cities.

The only grocery store in DC's Ward 8–an area with more than 85,000 people–says it is hundreds of thousands of dollars in the red because of growing levels of theft, and the local Councilman says he fears the store might close.https://t.co/zqXkQMwj7W — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) August 12, 2023

There are only 4 grocery stores east of Anacostia in Washington DC. Now one might close because of shoplifting. Giant loses $500k–20% of sales–to thieves monthly. Spends $300k more on security. Trying to reduce shoplifting by closing early. From @7NewsDC https://t.co/qxgZrLPFmm — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 12, 2023

An unsurprising outcome when cultural dysfunction is the norm and politicians and community leaders fight off any suggestions that behavior needs to change as racism. This is the bed they have made and now have to sleep in. — CN (@comp_napper) August 12, 2023

The people in this community have no one to blame but their leaders who will not enforce the rule of law.