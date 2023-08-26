SHOCK VIDEO: LPG PLANT EXPLODES IN ROMANIA TWICE – The Second Time Seriously Injures Several Firefighters – What Is Going On?

An LPG plant exploded today near Crevedia, Romania.

Via StirileTVR – RAW IMAGES with the moment of the second explosion in Crevedia, as captured by TVR operator Mircea Târnăcop! ATTENTION, THERE ARE IMAGES WITH A STRONG EMOTIONAL IMPACT!

NOW – LPG station explodes near Bucharest in Romania.pic.twitter.com/ckp9F8mfbG — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 26, 2023

The video was captured at 18:50 in Crevidia.

The most seriously injured firefighters were about 100 meters from the flames at the time of the biggest explosion.

Stiri.TV reported: