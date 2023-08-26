SHOCK VIDEO: LPG PLANT EXPLODES IN ROMANIA TWICE – The Second Time Seriously Injures Several Firefighters – What Is Going On?

LPGstation explodes in Romania, August 2023.

An LPG plant exploded today near Crevedia, Romania.

Via StirileTVR – RAW IMAGES with the moment of the second explosion in Crevedia, as captured by TVR operator Mircea Târnăcop! ATTENTION, THERE ARE IMAGES WITH A STRONG EMOTIONAL IMPACT!

The video was captured at 18:50 in Crevidia.

The most seriously injured firefighters were about 100 meters from the flames at the time of the biggest explosion.

Stiri.TV reported:

A call to 112 reported an explosion followed by a fire at a liquefied petroleum gas station in the town of Crevedia at 18.50. Initial information indicated that one person had died and at least 7 were injured. A new explosion occurred at 20.55 and affected the rescuers on the front line. 26 firefighters were injured. StirileTVR.ro presents the unedited images of the second explosion, as captured by TVR operator Mircea Târnăcop. According to the prime minister, 4 patients will be transferred to Italy and Belgium. The head of UPU SMURD Bucharest, Bogdan Oprița, detailed that 7 places outside the country were identified, where seriously injured firefighters can be transported. The Ministry of Defense provides two aircraft. Most likely, the evacuation of patients abroad will begin on Sunday morning.

