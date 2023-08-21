Self-Described “Misinformation Expert” Caroline Orr Bueno Says Berating Federal Emergency Response in Lahaina is ‘Rightwing Narrative’ Echoed by Russia

Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D is a self-described expert on “disinformation” and “cognitive security” and takes joy in imagining she holds the keys to truth in today’s complicated world.

If you have the time Caroline will gladly explain to you how her voice and intellect holds more value than your uneducated ideas and positions.

She is very, very proud of her superiority over the simple minds.

Caroline Orr Bueno is so smart she was able to tie Russia to the trucker convoy in Canada. What a complete nutcase.

Earlier this week Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D enthusiastically announced that China and Russia were joining forces to amplify a coordinated “right-wing narrative” about the government neglecting the people in Lahaina, Maui following the most devastating fire in a century.

Kanekoa the Great breaks down Caroline’s wild disinformation.

Disinformation Expert: China and Russia are amplifying the “right-wing narrative” that residents of Lahaina, Maui, are upset with the government’s response.

Lahaina residents: Why didn’t the government activate the emergency sirens or divert water to support firefighters?

Why is FEMA, with a $30 billion annual budget and 12,000 employees, being outperformed by volunteer Maui residents in food and supply distribution?

Why is the government sending $115 billion to Ukraine while only offering Lahaina families $700 per household?

The reality of what is happening in Lahaina isn’t some Russo-Chinese right-wing conspiracy theory.

