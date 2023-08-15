Science booster Neil deGrasse Tyson is showing that his left-wing politics and fealty to the radical transgender agenda are far more important to him than his devotion to actual science.

Since the pandemic, liberals have become fond of crying, “Follow the science” — but Tyson can be heard on video making unscientific claims about the differences between men and women, particularly in sports.

Science writer and podcaster Michael Shermer had a discussion with Tyson last year in which the astrophysicist indulged his inner leftist while going quite against actual science. Clips from their talk recently re-emerged on social media.

In one segment, the vaccine zealot scoffed at the idea of separating male and female athletes.

“It is a little weird that we split people by male and female in this way. I’m imagining a hundred years from now looking back and saying, ‘Do you know back 100 years ago they split boys and girls and they couldn’t compete?’ And … that’d just be kind of a little weird,” Tyson said.

Shermer thought it was Tyson who had the weird idea in supporting transgenderism, saying, “The differences are so massive on average. Again I’ve seen the pictures of you as a college wrestler, but … the average woman wrestler is not going to be able to take down you when you were in your peak. Maybe the best female wrestler.”

Tyson went on the attack, calling Shermer an “old man on the porch in a rocking chair” for his supposedly backward thinking.

“I’m telling you, you are criticizing something that is in need of modification,” he said.

“I’m criticizing it in a way to open it to a rejuvenated understanding of how humans will compete with other humans,” Tyson said. “Realize that world-class athletes are already genetically different from us, OK?

“The basketball players are all taller. … You’re not saying, ‘Wait a minute, you can’t be short and play … that’s not fair to the short people if you have to be genetically tall to play this.’ I don’t hear you saying that.

“But that’s kind of what you’re saying now, but now the sex is the factor here rather than what height you’re born into.”

Tyson insisted we shouldn’t get “to a point that doesn’t match who and what we are and how we express ourselves as a species.”

Other clips of Tyson making up his own “science” to suit his leftism have also re-emerged.

In one, for instance, he decried our brain’s need to make “categories even if they’re not inherently categorizable” and called it a “failure of evolution,” then claimed that gender is not categorizable.

"It's a failure of the evolution of our brain wiring" Neil deGrasse Tyson defends the gender spectrum by comparing it to computer code.

In yet another clip, Tyson claimed that gender is “on a spectrum” and humans enhance themselves in accordance to what gender they feel like being.

“Suppose no matter my chromosomes, today I feel 80 percent female, 20 percent male. I’m gonna put on makeup. … Tomorrow, I might feel 80 percent male. I’ll remove the makeup and I’ll wear a muscle shirt. Why do you care?! What businesses is it of yours to require that I fulfill your inability to think of gender on a spectrum?” he exclaimed, confusing mental health issues with gender differences.

"Today I feel 80% female, 20% male. I'm going to put on makeup" Neil deGrasse Tyson defends the pseudoscience of Woke gender studies.

Tyson, though, is on the wrong side of history with his running cover for the radical transgender agenda. After all, major sports organizations have recently begun pulling back from blanket acceptance of transgenderism.

For example, this year, the Union Cycliste Internationale officially banned male athletes from competing as women. In 2022, International Rugby, the Pro Disc Golf Association and the International Swimming Federation all moved to place limits on trans athletes.

Meanwhile, nearly half of American states have limited or banned male athletes seeking to compete against women or girls.

It seems likely that Tyson’s pretzel logic about gender is the idea that in 100 years will be thought of as weird.

Detransitioners such as Chloe Cole are victims of that kind of thinking. Their lives have been destroyed by radical transgenderism. Cole underwent dangerous medical procedures that will cause her pain and discomfort for the rest of her life.

This is the kind of harm and chaos that Neil deGrasse Tyson is promoting.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.