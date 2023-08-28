San Francisco Bakery Refuses Service to Police Officer Because of “Store Gun Ban”

A bakery in San Francisco, Reem’s, turned a police officer away because he was armed. The bakery says they maintain a “strict policy” of not serving anyone who is carrying a firearm.

The San Francisco Police Officer’s Association responded the controversy on X saying, “NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s.”

NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s. One of our officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform. Reem’s confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the US Military. pic.twitter.com/0cDzEV0D68 — San Francisco POA (@SanFranciscoPOA) August 24, 2023

Included in the post is a screenshot of an email Reem’s to the association explaining the company’s policy “to not serve anyone that is armed in a uniform.”

Insider reports:

It’s unclear if Reem’s policy applies to all people who are armed or only those who are armed and wearing a uniform. Reem’s did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment on Sunday, but the bakery chain did post a statement to Instagram Friday that said that it strives to “foster an environment of safety for our staff and customers.” “In a time of increased gun violence — particularly impacting people of color, youth, and queer people — we believe that a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer.” The restaurant thanked the community for their support in the past and said that it is temporarily closed, but “can’t wait to reopen our doors very soon and provide the sanctuary space you all deserve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reem’s California (@reemscalifornia)

No word if Reem’s would welcome an armed officer into their store during a robbery.