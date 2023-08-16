Russian General Gennady Zhidko, Purged by Putin, Found Dead from Unknown Illness

Colonel General Gennady Zhidko, 58, a leading Russian who briefly led the invasion Ukraine and was ultimately purged by Vladimir Putin, is dead from an unknown illness.

Russian news outlet Readovka reported that Zhidko died on August 16, 2023 of a ‘lengthy illness.”

According to Readvoka, “Today, August 16, after a long illness, the ex-deputy minister of defense, Colonel-General Gennady Zhidko, died. He was awarded the title of Hero of Russia.”

“During his lifetime, Zhidko held key positions in military structures. He served as deputy minister of defense, chief of staff of the grouping of troops in Syria, and commanded the Eastern Military District. He died at the age of 58.”

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Gennady Zhidko has died at the age of 58 Window, balcony or tea? pic.twitter.com/QCs4UFblWk — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 16, 2023

The Daily Mail reports: