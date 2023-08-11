Ron Johnson Claims COVID Was ‘Pre-Planned by Elite Group, Citing Event 201’ in Connection with Johns Hopkins Center, WEF, and Gates Foundation Exercise (VIDEO)

In an appearance on Fox News’s “Mornings with Maria” on Friday, member of Senate Homeland Security and ranking member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Ron Johnson (R-WI), dropped a truth bomb regarding the origins and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo, Johnson suggested that the pandemic was pre-planned by an “elite group of people” and cited Event 201, a pandemic exercise conducted in late 2019, as evidence.

“This is all pre planned by an elite group of people,” said Johnson. “That’s what I’m talking about. Event 201 that occurred in late 2019, prior to the rest of us knowing about this pandemic. Again, this is very concerning in terms of what has happened, what is happening, what continues to be planned for our loss of freedom.”

“It needs to be exposed. But unfortunately, there are very few people, even in Congress that are willing to take a look at this. They all push the vaccine. They don’t want to be made aware of the fact that the vaccines might have caused injuries, might have caused death. So many people just simply don’t want to admit they were wrong, and they’re going to do everything they can to make sure that they’re not proven wrong,” Johnson added.

“We’re up against a very powerful group of people here, Maria,” he added.

WATCH:

Based Ron Johnson!🔥 On Covid: “This was all pre-planned by an elite group of people… Event 201… This is very concerning in terms of… what continues to be planned for our loss of freedom… We’re up against a very powerful group of people.” TRUTH Bombs from a US Senator 👀 pic.twitter.com/qeB9hBzP5x — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) August 11, 2023

Just a few months before the Covid-19 outbreak, an exercise was held by world elites called Event 201, where they simulated a global pandemic of a coronavirus that transmitted from bats to humans, as The Gateway Pundit reported.

Taking place in October 2019, the event was hosted by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Bloomberg School Of Public Health, World Economic Forum, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The simulation analyzed the health impacts, as well as the economic, lifestyle, and trade fallout from the virus.

From the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security website:

The Event 201 scenario

Event 201 simulates an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. The pathogen and the disease it causes are modeled largely on SARS, but it is more transmissible in the community setting by people with mild symptoms.

The disease starts in pig farms in Brazil, quietly and slowly at first, but then it starts to spread more rapidly in healthcare settings. When it starts to spread efficiently from person to person in the low-income, densely packed neighborhoods of some of the megacities in South America, the epidemic explodes. It is first exported by air travel to Portugal, the United States, and China and then to many other countries. Although at first some countries are able to control it, it continues to spread and be reintroduced, and eventually no country can maintain control.

There is no possibility of a vaccine being available in the first year. There is a fictional antiviral drug that can help the sick but not significantly limit spread of the disease.

Since the whole human population is susceptible, during the initial months of the pandemic, the cumulative number of cases increases exponentially, doubling every week. And as the cases and deaths accumulate, the economic and societal consequences become increasingly severe.

The scenario ends at the 18-month point, with 65 million deaths. The pandemic is beginning to slow due to the decreasing number of susceptible people. The pandemic will continue at some rate until there is an effective vaccine or until 80-90 % of the global population has been exposed. From that point on, it is likely to be an endemic childhood disease.

The Center For Health Security YouTube channel posted several videos from the event, which they tab as “Event 201, A Global Pandemic Exercise:”