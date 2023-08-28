Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Stuns Democrats and Soulless Elites as He Surges to 31% in New Hampshire

ned

Back in 2020 Joe Biden finished 5th in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary.

Old Joe finished behind Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren in fifth place. It was a small “miracle” that Joe Biden survived to South Carolina. We all know what happened after that. Joe Biden hid in his basement and then racked up 81 million votes without any enthusiasm or support. It was a Democrat miracle!

Today corrupt Old Joe finds himself in a similar spot.

Joe Biden’s Democrat support is dwindling in New Hampshire. And despite all of the negative press and media lies against him Robert Kennedy Jr.’s message is resonating in the Granite State.

Robert Kennedy Jr. surged to 31% of the vote in the latest New Hampshire poll.

Via American Values 2024.