Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Stuns Democrats and Soulless Elites as He Surges to 31% in New Hampshire

ned
Back in 2020 Joe Biden finished 5th in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary.
Old Joe finished behind Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren in fifth place. It was a small “miracle” that Joe Biden survived to South Carolina. We all know what happened after that. Joe Biden hid in his basement and then racked up 81 million votes without any enthusiasm or support. It was a Democrat miracle!
Today corrupt Old Joe finds himself in a similar spot.
Joe Biden’s Democrat support is dwindling in New Hampshire. And despite all of the negative press and media lies against him Robert Kennedy Jr.’s message is resonating in the Granite State.
Robert Kennedy Jr. surged to 31% of the vote in the latest New Hampshire poll.
Via American Values 2024.
Zogby Poll Shows Kennedy’s Anti-Corruption Messaging Resonating in NH
NEW HAMPSHIRE – While the DNC abandons the state and President Biden is nowhere to be found, another new poll from John Zogby Strategies shows RFK Jr. surging to 31% of likely primary voters in New Hampshire. The poll was commissioned by American Values 2024 (AV2024), a SuperPAC supporting Kennedy.
“The corrupt DNC has used everything in its toolkit to destroy Kennedy, but the strategy is clearly failing,” said Tony Lyons, co-chair of American Values 2024 and board member of the National Coalition Against Censorship.
“In a three-way,” pollster Jeremy Zogby writes in his analysis, “Biden leads 46% to Kennedy’s 31%, with Marianne Williamson taking 7%, leaving 16% undecided.” The poll then tests two head-to-head matchups between Biden and Kennedy. In the first, Kennedy narrows Biden’s lead to a mere 8 points, standing at 41% to Biden’s 49%. In the second, after testing Kennedy’s support for keeping the NH primary first-in-the-nation among his other challenges to the DNC establishment, he finds himself neck-in-neck with the President of the United States, 42% to Biden’s 43%.
This news comes on the heels of a previous Zogby poll which showed Kennedy gaining rapidly in the Biden campaign’s flagship state of South Carolina (24%, to be exact). Both polls reveal President Biden to be an increasingly shaky incumbent.