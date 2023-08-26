Riley Gaines to PinkNews, ‘Get Your Lawyers Ready’

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Comment follows claim she was ‘linked’ to bomb threat

Riley Gaines competed for the University of Kentucky NCAA swim team and is one of a handful of women who have been explaining the problems of having biological men, who say they’re women, in that competition, and sharing changing facilities with the females.

So she’s been attacked repeatedly by leftists.

But, prompted by a recent wild claim that she was “linked” to a bomb threat, she’s responding.

With, “Get your lawyers ready.”

Her message was to PinkNews, which claimed on its website, “Anti-trans harassment pedalled (sic) on social media by former U.S. college swimmer Riley Gaines has been linked with a bomb threat at a California library.”

A commentary at Twitchy explained, “Oh look, they’re trying to do to Riley Gaines what they did to Libs of TikTok. To somehow find a way to tie her to VIOLENCE because she dared show what is actually happening in the trans movement aka PATRIARCHY when she highlighted a female athlete getting shouted DOWN at a California public library.”

Riley Gaines anti-trans harassment on social media linked to bomb threat on California libraryhttps://t.co/I0BxCO2nEx — PinkNews (@PinkNews) August 25, 2023

What Pink News unleashed its accusation, readers immediately added corrections, such as “Apart from the bomb threat happening one day after a speech by Gaines, no link exists,” and “Riley Gaines has never called for violence nor talked in any context about the elementary school that received the bomb threat.”

This is libel & character assassination. You are the only one inciting violence & outrage by this post, but I understand thats the goal. Did you not learn anything from the last time you were sued? Dont worry about changing the article, its already been screenshotted. Lawyer up. https://t.co/4ogLGwhyVY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 25, 2023

The last line of the article says “PinkNews has contacted … Riley Gaines for comment.” Well, I guess @PinkNews got their comment. — markchristenson (@markchristenson) August 25, 2023

They have not once contacted me. Not in my email, not on Twitter, not through text message, absolutely no where. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 25, 2023

Doubling down on a sinking ship by posting this libelous garbage again. You mention at the bottom of your article you contacted me for comment (which is a lie) so here’s your comment to take back to the publisher: “Get your lawyers ready.” https://t.co/f8KEjTlNiX — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 25, 2023

The Washington Examiner explained the attack by the British PinkNews reportedly was prompted when Gaines “shared a video from a meeting of the Yolo County chapter of Moms for Liberty at Mary L. Stephens Library in Davis, where library staff kept interrupting the meeting, insisting the group not misgender transgender athletes, until they were asked to leave.”

Later, the library allegedly received an anonymous bomb threat.

“This is libel & character assassination. You are the only one inciting violence & outrage by this post, but I understand thats the goal,” Gaines posted on X with a link to the article. “Did you not learn anything from the last time you were sued? Dont worry about changing the article, its already been screenshotted. Lawyer up.”

Gaines was prompted to begin commenting on the transgender ideology being pushed by, among many others, Joe Biden these days, because she tied for fifth in the 200-meter NCAA championships with Lia Thomas, a man who portrays himself as a woman.

He was awarded the victory, even though they tied.

