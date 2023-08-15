REPORT: Biden Campaign Backed Out of Recent MSNBC Appearance to Avoid Questions About Hunter

by

Joe Biden’s campaign manager was supposed to appear on MSNBC a few days ago and reportedly backed out because the campaign was worried about having to answer questions about the growing scandals around Joe’s son Hunter.

In other words, the Biden campaign can’t stand up to scrutiny from the most left wing cable news network on TV.

This just goes to show that even the Biden campaign knows how vulnerable Joe is on this issue. The Hunter controversy has the potential to do real damage to Biden in 2024.

FOX News reports:

Biden campaign canceled MSNBC appearance for fear of Hunter Biden questions: Report

The Biden campaign ducked out of a recent MSNBC appearance to avoid questions about the president’s embattled son Hunter, according to a new report.

In response to the breaking news that a special counsel had been appointed in the investigation into Hunter Biden, the campaign didn’t want any questions about it, according to the New York Times.

“The Biden campaign canceled a scheduled Friday afternoon appearance on MSNBC for its campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, after the special counsel announcement to avoid facing a litany of questions about the president’s son, according to two people familiar with the scheduling,” the Times reported over the weekend.

The anecdote came as part of a broader story that reflected Democrats appearing unconcerned, however, about the developments in the younger Biden’s case, pointing in part to the multiple indictments gripping Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

This is so pathetic.

A Democrat campaign is afraid to be questioned on MSNBC. What cowards.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.