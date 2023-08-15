REPORT: Biden Campaign Backed Out of Recent MSNBC Appearance to Avoid Questions About Hunter

Joe Biden’s campaign manager was supposed to appear on MSNBC a few days ago and reportedly backed out because the campaign was worried about having to answer questions about the growing scandals around Joe’s son Hunter.

In other words, the Biden campaign can’t stand up to scrutiny from the most left wing cable news network on TV.

This just goes to show that even the Biden campaign knows how vulnerable Joe is on this issue. The Hunter controversy has the potential to do real damage to Biden in 2024.

FOX News reports:

Biden campaign canceled MSNBC appearance for fear of Hunter Biden questions: Report The Biden campaign ducked out of a recent MSNBC appearance to avoid questions about the president’s embattled son Hunter, according to a new report. In response to the breaking news that a special counsel had been appointed in the investigation into Hunter Biden, the campaign didn’t want any questions about it, according to the New York Times. “The Biden campaign canceled a scheduled Friday afternoon appearance on MSNBC for its campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, after the special counsel announcement to avoid facing a litany of questions about the president’s son, according to two people familiar with the scheduling,” the Times reported over the weekend. The anecdote came as part of a broader story that reflected Democrats appearing unconcerned, however, about the developments in the younger Biden’s case, pointing in part to the multiple indictments gripping Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

This is so pathetic.

Biden campaign canceled MSNBC appearance for fear of Hunter Biden questions

The goal was to 'avoid facing a litany of questions about the president’s son,' according to the New York Timeshttps://t.co/YTQwpibglv — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) August 15, 2023

He needs to man up and answer the damn questions. Biden campaign canceled MSNBC appearance for fear of Hunter Biden questions: Report https://t.co/IFpW33bgPc #FoxNews — Bridget Crowley (@1BridgetCrowley) August 14, 2023

A Democrat campaign is afraid to be questioned on MSNBC. What cowards.