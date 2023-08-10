REPORT: Bernie Sanders Quietly Funneled $200K in Campaign Cash Into Wife and Son’s Non-Profit Organization

Democratic-Socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders apparently moved $200,000 from his campaign into the non-profit institute that employs his wife and son.

Sanders frequently demands that the rich ‘pay their fair share’ and rants against the capitalist system, but has done extremely well for himself financially in the process.

The is report also raises questions about what the non-profit in question actually does.

From FOX News:

Bernie Sanders funneled $200K in campaign cash to wife and stepson’s nonprofit institute, records reveal Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders quietly funneled $200,000 from his campaign’s coffers to his wife’s nonprofit institute, which appears to do very little work and pays six figures’ worth of compensation to her son, Fox News Digital has found. The independent senator’s committee cut two $100,000 checks to the Sanders Institute for reported charitable contributions in January and March, its Federal Election Commission records show. The expenditures are the largest from the Sanders campaign to any entity this election cycle. The senator’s wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, and stepson, David Driscoll, co-established the Sanders Institute in 2017 to act as a think tank to promote progressive voices, The Washington Post wrote at its launch… Just two years after its launch, in 2019, the institute announced it would suspend operations as Sen. Sanders sought the Democratic nomination for president to avoid the “appearance of impropriety” and presumably to take away a line of attack from his rivals over its money. The institute has since quietly resumed operations while seemingly sidestepping media attention. Its latest publicly available tax forms from 2021 show the nonprofit burnt nearly 40% of its donations on salaries while appearing to conduct minimal work and having very few identifiable accomplishments.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to the story:

Corrupt "non-profits" wash the left's money. Tax them into oblivion. https://t.co/YPpqKlpYux — Reform. It. All. (@RealRobSeal) August 10, 2023

I'm so damn sick of this shit. Children, wives, relatives, etc., laundering campaign money to enrich themselves. It's called public service, but these days it's a cash cow for far too many! https://t.co/6xC3jx9ZHT — Roscoe Streyle (@RoscoeStreyle) August 9, 2023

Bernie has so many people fooled https://t.co/5bGXE1xQaa — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 10, 2023

He has been in politics for five decades and owns 3 houses. Is anyone really surprised by this? https://t.co/As9k8a4UTz — Man 🐗 (@Thoughtsof1Man) August 10, 2023

It appears Bernie Sanders has some explaining to do.