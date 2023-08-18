Rep. Ronny Jackson Sees Huge Boom in Fundraising – Surge in Small Donors

Despite the fact that Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson was recently detained while trying to provide medical assistance at a rodeo, he is experiencing a surge in fundraising.

In the second quarter of this year, Jackson’s fundraising outpaced all other GOP House members in Texas.

Perhaps people are responding to Jackson’s willingness to speak publicly about Biden’s diminished mental capacity.

Breitbart News reports:

The Doctor Is In: Texas’s Ronny Jackson Blows Away Fundraising Expectations Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is on the rise in Texas and nationally as the second-term firebrand congressman and former White House doctor to two presidents is on a fundraising tear this year, and the surge he’s seen in small-dollar donors has some wondering if he’s ready for a statewide run soon. Jackson, in the second quarter, raised north of a million dollars—more than any other GOP U.S. House member in Texas—and for the whole first half of 2023 the Texas conservative was the number one online fundraiser of any House GOP member not in leadership. At an average donation of $14.86, with 86,313 small dollar unitemized contributions in the first six months of 2023 Jackson raised $1,282,538. That amount of donations—not the dollar amount, the number of donations—is higher than many presidential campaigns, like those of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, or Miami mayor Francis Suarez saw. While Jackson is not running for president, he even more than doubled the total number of donors—40,000—required to make the first debate stage at the Republican National Committee (RNC) debate next week.

Maybe people are responding to his positive spirit. Here are two of his recent tweets:

The Georgia DA wants to make it a CRIME to watch @OANN! They want to make watching @RSBNetwork a CRIME! They want to criminalize ALL conservative news!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 15, 2023

President Trump is the ONLY candidate who has what it takes to DEFEAT the corrupt FBI who’ve set their sights on American citizens. Vote for TRUMP! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 16, 2023

Jackson has big things in his future.