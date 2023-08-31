Radical Climate Activists Terrorize DC – Block Roadways, Glue Hands to road, Ruin Museums Dressed as Dinosaurs (VIDEO)

Declare Emergency, a radical group dedicated to “non-violent resistance” of fossil fuels while calling for a climate emergency in the United States, has been terrorizing DC residents and tourists recently with illegal protests blocking roadways and closing down museums.

These are the same climate change radicals who vandalized art with black and red paint at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and were indicted for conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and injury to a National Gallery of Art exhibit.

DC Young Republicans tweeted, calling them “paid actors,” in response to an August 23 video thread by Ford Fischer.

One driver is seen pushing protesters out of the way, as should be her right, as her car passes through.

INCREDIBLE footage! DC residents are fighting back against @DecEmergency’s paid actors. GREAT JOB to the first woman in the video who cleared a path! https://t.co/m5b86qmyYs — Washington, D.C. Young Republicans (@WashingtonDCYRs) August 23, 2023

Protestors who did not comply with police after several warnings over an extended period of time were finally arrested. One of these lunatics even had his hand glued to the street.

4) On the third police warning, all except for two climate activists (one whose hand was glued to the street) complied and stepped off. The other laid down in protest. An officer assisted an elderly activist across the highway. pic.twitter.com/XUntm32Lji — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 23, 2023

In another illegal protest on the morning of August 26, the likely paid actors blocked another road. Fischer says that it was the third time in a week!

Declare Emergency likened their ridiculous and disruptive efforts to Martin Luther King’s “nonviolent civil disobedience.”

For us, this was a great way to honor the legacy of Dr. King and to carry on his tradition of disruptive, nonviolent civil disobedience! https://t.co/ZqxZ6BckRY — Declare Emergency (@DecEmergency) August 28, 2023

Pissed off drivers are seen screaming at protestors, “I want to go to work,” and “I have kids to feed! as they rip the climate hoaxers’ flags and signs out of their hands.

At least one of the disruptors was arrested for contempt of court after his involvement in the illegal roadblock days prior on Wednesday.

2) When police arrived, they recognized one of the climate activists blocking the road as having been arrested in a similar act on Wednesday. "You're under arrest for contempt of court!" an officer declared. Drivers clapped and cheered as he was handcuffed. pic.twitter.com/zQlOXyGB2f — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 27, 2023

Declare Emergency activists also disrupted museum-goers in D.C. by climbing onto exhibits at the Smithsonian Museum in a so-called protest. The radical leftists can be heard yelling, “Joe Biden must declare climate emergency now,” and singing a cult-like song as a museum staff member repeatedly asked them to come down.

VIDEO THREAD: Climate activists with @DecEmergency dressed as dinosaurs climbed into the "Last American Dinosaurs" exhibit in the Hall of Fossils at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum on Thursday to demand "Declare a climate emergency!" Video by @T_Jones_Media / @N2Sreports pic.twitter.com/PV2fnfYeMq — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 25, 2023

More were arrested for this illegal display, which shut down the exhibit..