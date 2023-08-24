Psaki Scorched for Making Claim About Abortion

Guest by post by Bob Unruh
Social media flooded with evidence undermining her
Abortion has been one of two top priorities for the White House since the Joe Biden administration moved in, the other being transgenderism.
So the subject came up, and the procedures opposed as expected, by GOP candidates at Wednesday’s Republican primary debate.
But the headlines on the topic now are exploding because of a social media statement from a former Barack Obama aide, Jen Psaki, who wildly claimed, “No one supports abortion up until birth.”
Her party, she was scolded, actually has been known to support abortion AFTER birth.
I’m old enough to remember when Democrat Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam advocated for abortion during/after birth https://t.co/dmK2Uiu1ZG pic.twitter.com/pyuYn7tpwO
— Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 24, 2023
The Biden administration actually has tried to create abortion “rights” in federal law, rule and policy literally around the globe. It’s gotten to the point that the administration now is trying to rewrite a pro-life law providing for accommodations for pregnant women in the workplace to include a requirement that employers fund abortion.
A commentary at Twitchy pointed out that candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis noted how extreme Democrats are when “it comes to killing the unborn.”
Haley charged, “I would love for someone to ask Biden and Kamala Harris: Are they for 38 weeks, are they for 39 weeks, are they for 40 weeks? Because that’s what the media needs to be asking.”
DeSantis’ question was: “What the Democrats are trying to do on this issue is wrong – to allow abortion all the way up to the moment of birth.”
Twitchy noted those comments “must have hit pretty close to the mark because Democrats immediately jumped up to deny they’re as radical on the issue of abortion as everybody knows they are.”
Psaki’s comment:
No one supports abortion up until birth.
— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023
She immediately was corrected:
Yes, they do. And they’re all democrats. https://t.co/ek3f4fJvMb
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 24, 2023
Here is Jen Psaki pushing for support for the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which would have legalized abortion in America up until the moment of birth. https://t.co/018Ezc3dFb pic.twitter.com/IRKKs4fCzb
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023
One cited the recent moves in Democrat-run Colorado, where lawmakers decided, in the law now, that the unborn have no rights.
EVER.
There, the radically pro-abortion Gov. Jared Polis was scolded recently by other radical pro-abortion advocates for not being pro-abortion enough.
https://t.co/JByxm0M3Sn pic.twitter.com/E9LD58ILv2
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2023
A Virginia delegate proposed a bill in 2019 that would’ve made an abortion legal even if the mother was dilating. pic.twitter.com/g8tIYL4rPD https://t.co/O97H9jQPY2
— Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) August 24, 2023
46 Democrat Senators voted for it on Feb. 28, 2022 https://t.co/jPHDGCu1vT
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 24, 2023
Pro-abortion Democrats Robert Reich and Al Franken responded in a way that proves “Republicans are directly over the target,” Twitchy noted.
Franken said, “No one is trying to allow abortions right up to birth,” and Reich, “There is no such thing as ‘abortion all the way up to the moment of birth.'”
Commentator Guy Benson expressed interest in more information from Democrats.
Really? What limitations does your party support? https://t.co/Fzm8G73aT8
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 24, 2023
