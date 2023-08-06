Prosecutors Launch Campaign to Eliminate a Law Requiring Them to Do Their Jobs

Guest by post by Bob Unruh
This article originally appeared on WND.com
A coalition of mostly Democrat prosecutors in Georgia has filed a court action trying to eliminate a law that, essentially, requires them to do their job.
A report at PJMedia explains state lawmakers adopted a law months ago that requires district attorneys to look at every case for probable cause.
It also prevents the blanket dismissal of cases.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law, explaining at the time, “I am not going to stand idly by as rogue or incompetent prosecutors refuse to uphold the law. Today we are sending a message that we will not forfeit public safety for prosecutors to let criminals off the hook.”
Also created was a commission to review prosecutorial actions and punish or remove prosecutors who don’t do their work.
Now it is a number of Democrats who “leaped from their fainting couches,” the report said, to describe the law as “excessive” and “racist.”
They are asking a judge to block the law, explaining they believe only they have the right to determine what cases to prosecute.
The report explained that DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, who twice has declined to prosecute Antifa thugs targeting a new public safety training center in Atlanta, is leading the fight.
“We are talking about prosecutorial discretion and prosecutorial independence, both of which have been solidly under assault the last few years,” Boston claimed.
“According to Greg Bluestein at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, these district attorneys consider the law a ‘power grab that threatens the independence of the judiciary, infringes on free speech rights, and forces prosecutors to hide their stances from voters,'” the report explained.
“The lawsuit says the state law will force district attorneys to consider crimes such as adultery, sodomy, and fornication,” AP reported. “The law could also require prosecution for possessing small amounts of marijuana, even though the state crime lab refuses to test marijuana seizure less than one ounce (28 grams).”
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is defending the law.
“All Georgians deserve to be safe, and all crime victims deserve justice. Like everyone else, DAs who choose to violate their oaths of office are not immune from accountability, and we will vigorously defend this law in court.”
Copyright 2023 WND News Center