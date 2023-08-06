Prosecutors Launch Campaign to Eliminate a Law Requiring Them to Do Their Jobs

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

This article originally appeared on WND.com

A coalition of mostly Democrat prosecutors in Georgia has filed a court action trying to eliminate a law that, essentially, requires them to do their job.

A report at PJMedia explains state lawmakers adopted a law months ago that requires district attorneys to look at every case for probable cause.

It also prevents the blanket dismissal of cases.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law, explaining at the time, “I am not going to stand idly by as rogue or incompetent prosecutors refuse to uphold the law. Today we are sending a message that we will not forfeit public safety for prosecutors to let criminals off the hook.”

Also created was a commission to review prosecutorial actions and punish or remove prosecutors who don’t do their work.