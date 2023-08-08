Prosecutor Working With Jack Smith Donated Thousands to Biden, Cory Booker, the Democratic National Committee

David Rody, a prosecutor working with special counsel Jack Smith on the Trump indictment, is also a donor to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and the Democratic National Committee.

Rody is not a grassroots donor who gave $10 or $25 here and there, he donated thousands of dollars, meaning that he is obviously a partisan.

These people are abusing our legal system for political reasons and it’s so obvious.

Just the News reports:

Trump prosecutor donated thousands to Biden, Democrats, records show A prosecutor working on special counsel Jack Smith’s cases against former President Donald Trump has donated thousands of dollars to Democrats and to elect Joe Biden as president, according to donation records. David Rody, former head of the Violent Crimes unit in the New York Southern District U.S. Attorney’s Office, left private practice to advise Smith in fall 2022, according to Law.com. Before joining Smith’s team, Rody donated $2,500 to the Democratic National Committee and $1,000 to Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) in 2022, according to records from the Federal Election Commission. Rody, who left the federal government in 2011 before returning last year, made the bulk of his donations while working in private practice. Other notable donations include $5,600 given to elect Biden in 2020 and $500 to then-candidate Kamala Harris in 2019.

Trump is right. This whole thing is a sham.

If the parties were reversed, the media would be losing their minds over this.