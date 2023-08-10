SECRET CABLE LEAKED – Reveals Biden Regime Ordered Pakistan to Remove and Arrest Prime Minister Imran Khan Who Was Jailed This Week – Now Ineligible to Run in Upcoming Election

In 2018 during his interview with Chris Wallace on FOX News President Trump accused Pakistan of not “doing a damn thing” to assist the US in the War on Terror despite the US sending billions in aid to the Islamic country.

In response the Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan lashed out at President Trump and the United States posting a series of tweets and setting the record straight. Pakistani officials denied supporting Afghan Taliban insurgents waging war against U.S.-backed troops in Afghanistan. Islamabad also rejected claims officials aided former al Qaeda leader bin Laden. This was despite Bin Laden living a short distance from a military compound for years in Abbottabad.

In May of this year Imran Khan was arrested outside the High Court in the capital, Islamabad. Paramilitary forces surrounded Khan after he entered court and he was arrested. Police report five police officers have been injured and 43 protesters arrested.

Khan, elected prime minister in 2018, lost his majority in parliament after clashes with the military. He lost a confidence vote in April 2022.

Mr Khan denies the allegations.

Imran Khan was jailed this week for three years and will be ineligible to run in the upcoming election.



On Wednesday The Intercept published diplomatic cables highlighting US pressure on Pakistan to remove President Imran Khan from office. The Biden regime did this because Khan did not support the war against Russia in Ukraine.

Via The Intercept:

THE U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT encouraged the Pakistani government in a March 7, 2022, meeting to remove Imran Khan as prime minister over his neutrality on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a classified Pakistani government document obtained by The Intercept. The meeting, between the Pakistani ambassador to the United States and two State Department officials, has been the subject of intense scrutiny, controversy, and speculation in Pakistan over the past year and a half, as supporters of Khan and his military and civilian opponents jockeyed for power. The political struggle escalated on August 5 when Khan was sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges and taken into custody for the second time since his ouster. Khan’s defenders dismiss the charges as baseless. The sentence also blocks Khan, Pakistan’s most popular politician, from contesting elections expected in Pakistan later this year.

Here is a paragraph from the leaked cable that describes a conversation between Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, pressuring Asad Majeed Khan, who at the time was Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S. to get rid of Imran Khan.

Don referred to Pakistan’s position on the Ukraine crisis and said that “people here and in Europe are quite concerned about why Pakistan is taking such an aggressively neutral position (on Ukraine), if such a position is even possible. It does not seem such a neutral stand to us.” He shared that in his discussions with the NSC, “it seems quite clear that this is the Prime Minister’s policy.” He continued that he was of the view that this was “tied to the current political dramas in Islamabad that he (Prime Minister) needs and is trying to show a public face.” I replied that this was not a correct reading of the situation as Pakistan’s position on Ukraine was a result of intense interagency consultations. Pakistan had never resorted to conducting diplomacy in public sphere. The Prime Minister’s remarks during a political rally were in reaction to the public letter by European Ambassadors in Islamabad which was against diplomatic etiquette and protocol. Any political leader, whether in Pakistan or the U.S., would be constrained to give a public reply in such a situation. I asked Don if the reason for a strong U.S. reaction was Pakistan’s abstention in the voting in the UNGA. He categorically replied in the negative and said that it was due to the Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow. He said that “I think if the no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister succeeds, all will be forgiven in Washington because the Russia visit is being looked at as a decision by the Prime Minister. Otherwise, I think it will be tough going ahead.” He paused and then said “I cannot tell how this will be seen by Europe but I suspect their reaction will be similar.” He then said that “honestly I think isolation of the Prime Minister will become very strong from Europe and the United States.” Don further commented that it seemed that the Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow was planned during the Beijing Olympics and there was an attempt by the Prime Minister to meet Putin which was not successful and then this idea was hatched that he would go to Moscow.

The Biden regime is quickly making America the meddling, dishonest, bumbling and hated government in the international community.