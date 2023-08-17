Pro Surfer Kai Lenny in Maui: “I Haven’t Seen One State, County, or Federal Official at Any of the Donation Hubs Where People Are Most Suffering” (VIDEO)

Surfer Kai Lenny spoke with CBS this week from Maui.

Kai Lenny organized a grassroots level volunteer army to provide supplies to survivors of the historic fire that killed over 100 Hawaiians last week. Hundreds are still missing.

Kai Lenny told CBS people in the disaster zone have told him they haven’s seen a single government employee.

Lenny said, “It was just like, day after day, ‘Where are they?'”

The Maui Island figure told CBS, “I haven’t seen one state, one county, one federal official at any one of the donation hubs where people are most suffering,” he said. “People are sleeping in their cars. People are asking for specific items now.”

Via Kanekoa the Great.

Joe Biden is flying to Hawaii to see the disaster zone – something he refused to do in Palestine, Ohio after a historic train derailment and chemical explosion.

