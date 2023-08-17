Pro Surfer Kai Lenny in Maui: “I Haven’t Seen One State, County, or Federal Official at Any of the Donation Hubs Where People Are Most Suffering” (VIDEO)

by

Surfer Kai Lenny spoke with CBS this week from Maui.

Kai Lenny organized a grassroots level volunteer army to provide supplies to survivors of the historic fire that killed over 100 Hawaiians last week. Hundreds are still missing.

Kai Lenny told CBS people in the disaster zone have told him they haven’s seen a single government employee.

Lenny said, “It was just like, day after day, ‘Where are they?'”

The Maui Island figure told CBS, “I haven’t seen one state, one county, one federal official at any one of the donation hubs where people are most suffering,” he said. “People are sleeping in their cars. People are asking for specific items now.”

Via Kanekoa the Great.

Joe Biden is flying to Hawaii to see the disaster zone – something he refused to do in Palestine, Ohio after a historic train derailment and chemical explosion.

TGP contributor Larry Johnson reported earlier today from a source on Maui who says the situation is far worse than what is being reported.

Exclusive: Is The Government of Hawaii Lying About The Missing and Dead on Maui?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.