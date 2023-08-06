President Trump at South Carolina Dinner: “I’m Telling You Lindsey, They Have Something on Mitch McConnell” (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is speaking tonight at the South Carolina GOP Dinner tonight.

During his speech President Trump tonight President Trump took a swipe at Mitch McConnell.

President Trump: Perhaps the worst leader in the history of our country, running it, Mitch McConnell needs to step up and do something. Because they have some good ones and that guy right there is trying very hard, he’s working very hard. But they need a lot of other people. And they better do it. It’s not just handing out money. Every time, $1.7 trillion to the Democrats and they get 10 bucks. I’m telling you Lindsey, they have something on Mitch McConnell.