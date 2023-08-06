President Trump at South Carolina Dinner: “I’m Telling You Lindsey, They Have Something on Mitch McConnell” (VIDEO)

by

President Donald Trump is speaking tonight at the South Carolina GOP Dinner tonight.

During his speech President Trump tonight President Trump took a swipe at Mitch McConnell.

President Trump: Perhaps the worst leader in the history of our country, running it, Mitch McConnell needs to step up and do something. Because they have some good ones and that guy right there is trying very hard, he’s working very hard. But they need a lot of other people. And they better do it. It’s not just handing out money. Every time, $1.7 trillion to the Democrats and they get 10 bucks. I’m telling you Lindsey, they have something on Mitch McConnell.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.