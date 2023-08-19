President Trump Monkey Flips Worthless and Vindictive GOPe with His New Policy – And It’s Glorious

President Trump just Monkey Flipped the GOPe.
Conservative Treehouse reported:
The RNC has been covertly hostile, but you will now see them become openly hostile. President Trump knows this, and his next move is brilliant. President Trump has created an “official seal of approval” which must accompany any campaign endorsement, donor request or ancillary aspect implying Trump support. This is directly done to counteract the ability of the RNC to exploit Trump’s affiliation and essentially hostage status.
In essence, the RNC cannot exploit the MAGA brand for RNC/MAGA endorsement, and or use the donor data files, without the Trump “seal of approval.” The data becomes worthless, because without the Trump seal any request is ignored. Additionally, without the seal any RNC candidate is ignored. This creates leverage. This is how the insurgency forces the compliance of the GOPe. At least that appears to be the goal from Donald Trump.
If the RNC, or any vendor or candidate they have sold the files to, including any candidate who runs but does not align with Trump, attempts to exploit the files without the Trump seal of approval, the fracture between Trump and the RNC becomes openly visible.
It is not coincidental this ‘Seal of Approval’ is announced after the debate decision was made public.
President Trump unveiled his “Seal of Approval” program on Friday.
Trump is now going to make it impossible for grifters like the GOPe to use his name or likeness to fool Americans to support their cause or candidate.
Only approved groups or candidates will be allowed to use the “Seal of Approval” to help conservatives, independents, and populists know they are supporting an actual Trump supporter or MAGA-friendly cause.
Bedminster, NJ — President Donald J. Trump will grant the right to use his “Seal of Approval” to an exclusive group of candidates and committees that the President endorses or otherwise supports. The purpose of the Seal is to help President Trump’s donors distinguish between authorized uses of his name and likeness, and unauthorized uses including oftentimes outright scams. It is intended to protect the President’s donors and supporters from illegitimate organizations falsely claiming some affiliation with President Trump and his campaign.
President Trump’s endorsement power is the most powerful force in American politics. His influence is election defining. When President Trump posts an endorsement on Truth Social, or a candidate onstage before tens of thousands of voters, America First patriots rally behind President Trump’s choice and deliver a decisive victory.
Unfortunately, some candidates, PACs and their fundraising vendors have drained millions of dollars from President Trump’s donors by falsely claiming that they support President Trump, that the President supports them, and that funds received in response to the solicitations will support, help, or defend President Trump. To fight this scam, President Trump’s endorsement will now include the right to use his name and likeness in fundraising solicitations and other campaign communications, as signified by this Seal. The Seal will be a powerful signal to President Trump’s loyal donors that the sender is on Team Trump, and is not a scammer.
Candidates and committees authorized to use the Seal shall be permitted, and indeed encouraged, to use the Seal in connection with their activities on social media, in paid advertising, and on merchandise.
This Seal is revocable, non-exclusive license, and the digital art file containing the Seal is non-transferable. Any entity that mimics or unlawfully uses the Seal without explicit approval from a representative of President Trump’s campaign may face legal action.