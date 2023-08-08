PREDICTABLE: Sunday Shows on Liberal Networks Completely Ignore Devon Archer Testimony in Biden Scandal

The majority of Sunday news shows this weekend completely ignored the devastating testimony from Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer last week.

It’s not surprising because most people know at this point that the liberal media is now basically the public relations arm of the Democrat party.

They’re not going to report on or discuss anything that might harm Joe Biden, or any other Democrat for that matter.

FOX News reports:

Hunter Biden scandal: CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC Sunday shows completely avoid Devon Archer testimony On NBC’s Meet the Press, anchor Chuck Todd mentioned Hunter Biden during an interview with Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., but in the framing that he will be used by Republicans as a “whataboutism” during the 2024 presidential election, asking the lawmaker whether there should be a “code of conduct for family members,” adding “the appearance of what Hunter Biden did is not good.” On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” fill-in anchor Major Garrett asked former Attorney General Bill Barr whether he should have appointed a special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden probe. On ABC’s “This Week,” Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum shamed George Stephanopoulos for not having mentioned Hunter Biden on his program during a contentious interview. Notably, ABC previously offered zero on-air coverage of the IRS whistleblowers who alleged misconduct in the DOJ’s handling of the Hunter Biden probe. Meanwhile, CNN’s “State of the Union” anchored by Dana Bash ignored Hunter Biden altogether, transcripts show.

It’s all so predictable.

Devon Archer directly contradicted Biden on his family’s “business” dealings. The mainstream media ignored it. Total coverage in primetime on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC: 3 minutes and 55 seconds. Total coverage on the ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC Sunday shows: None. pic.twitter.com/b5RPXSgdyh — GOP (@GOP) August 7, 2023

These are not news organizations. They are the Democrat party palace guard. They think it’s their job to protect Democrats and tear down people on the right.