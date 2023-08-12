Poll: Biden’s DOJ turning America into ‘Nazi Germany’

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Respondents cite persecution of Trump by administration

A new poll shows that a majority of Iowa Republicans, based on the Biden administration’s multiple legal attacks on President Donald Trump, believe Biden is turning America into a version of “Nazi Germany.”

The polling was done by the Daily Mail.

It shows that majority thinks Biden’s “pursuit of former President Donald Trump by the FBI. and the Department of Justice smacks of Nazi rule in 1930s Germany.”

The report said 57% of respondents agreed with the statement: “The lawlessness of the persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.”

Trump has described the multiple cases against him as a witch hunt and a political scheme to try to foil his bid for the presidency in 2024. He calls it election interference.