Pilot Dies in Bathroom During Flight from Miami After Suffering Health Emergency

A pilot from LATAM Airlines passed away unexpectedly after experiencing a medical emergency during a flight from Miami, Florida to Santiago, Chile.

On Monday, LATAM flight 505, carrying 271 passengers from Miami to Santiago, was diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a pilot’s medical emergency.

Captain Iván Andaur Santibáñez, 56, has been identified as the pilot who died while operating LATAM flight 505 on Monday night.

Captain Santibáñez, who had dedicated 25 years of service to LATAM, began to feel unwell three hours into the flight, according to Simple Flying.

The news outlet added that Andaur collapsed in the bathroom and immediately received emergency treatment from the crew.

Despite the efforts made by the cabin crew and medical professionals on the ground, the pilot was declared dead on arrival.

LATAM Airlines, a Chilean airline company, released a statement following the tragic event:

“LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away.”