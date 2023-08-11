PeterSweden: 100 BOMBINGS in Sweden This Year

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.

You might have heard that Sweden has a problem with rapes. In fact, we have the highest number of reported rapes in Europe.

But did you know that we also have a bombing crisis? Things are completely out of control!

So far this year there has been 101 bombings in Sweden. In just 7 months, we have had over 100 bombing attacks.

There has also so far been 25 suspected bombing attempts and 70 bombing preparations. If you add these together, there has been 196. That’s almost one bombing/attempted bombings per day.

Just the other day, two people were taken to hospital after a family apartment building was bombed in the city of Södertälje. Images from the site shows big damage on the building with blown out windows.

And just a few days earlier, another apartment was bombed in the same city, causing one person to go hospital. The person targeted in that attack was employed at SiS, that is where criminal youth get locked up in “forced care”.

Turns out a youth that was locked in the SiS facility was planning to break out. But the employee had refused to give him a mobile phone to plan the jailbreak.

This is the situation we have in Sweden now. Criminal gangs are running wild, bombing the homes of people employed at youth prisons if they don’t get their will.

We now have some 61 no-go zones in Sweden, areas where police are losing control and parallell societies are forming with their own laws and rules.

BUT IT’S WORSE THAN YOU THINK

The last 5 years there has been around 1000 bombings in Sweden. Why isn’t the mainstream media talking about this?

The answer is simple. It is not politically correct and it destroys their liberal fantasy of Sweden being a Socialist utopia.

So it’s up to independent journalists like me to report on the TRUTH about what’s happening in Sweden.

I wrote a long, in-depth article on the truth about the Swedish bombing crisis. Please read it here if you want to know more about what is happening in my country. The truth may shock you…

Click here for more.

Years of Socialist policies have destroyed Sweden.

I was recently shocked to learn that according to Swedish authorities, some 68,000 women and girls are genitally mutilated in the country. This is a disaster. Swedish feminist policies have completely failed to protect women.

The last 6 years there has been a shocking 52,098 reported rapes. Again, the mainstream media is not reporting on this because it’s not politically correct. But I will.

If you haven’t read it already, make sure to check out my in-depth article on the TRUTH about the Swedish rape crisis. You will not hear about this on the mainstream media…

Click here for more.

Because of my work exposing the globalist agenda, and exposing the failures of Socialism in Sweden, the left has tried to cancel me and make me shut up.

I will never shut up.

But I need your help to keep doing this important work as an independent journalist. The mainstream media gets millions in funding from Bill Gates and other elites. I get nothing from them, which is why I can report the truth.

But without your financial support it is not possible, so I want to thank all of my paid subscribers here on Substack.

If you aren’t a paid subscriber already, please consider becoming one so that I can keep doing this work! For a small cost of less than a Starbucks frappucino per month, you can contribute to exposing the globalist agenda by supporting my journalism!

And paid subscribers get access to longer, in-depth articles such as the ones above where you can read the truth about the Swedish bombing crisis.

Thank you!

Independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen has dedicated years to reporting the things the mainstream media ignores. You can follow him at https://petersweden.com/