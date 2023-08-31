Peter Doocy Triggers Karine Jean Pierre After Exposing Biden for Going on Vacation While Maui Burned (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who actually asks real questions as a journalist, triggered White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre by exposing Joe Biden for going on vacation while Maui burned.

The White House reporters sitting next to Doocy looked peeved.

Doocy: “Did you guys realize that the initial Hawaii wildfire response was not that good? Or is it just easier for people to get help from the White House when the President is not on vacation?”

WH press sec: “Your question is wrong, it’s flawed in many, many ways.”

Not a surprising response from the press secretary who usually dismisses Joe Biden’s incompetence with excuses and irrelevant information.

Joe Biden is on vacation quite frequently, especially when there are real crises like wildfires. He is also elusive about it because he strategically avoids reporter’s questions when it benefits him.

Gateway previously reported on Biden’s continual vacationing:

Biden has spent more than a solid year on vacation with no visitor logs.

After spending nearly all of August on vacation amid multiple crises at home and abroad, Biden will be heading back to the beach after he visits Florida.

Joe Biden lounged at the beach in Delaware as Maui burned. He callously brushed off questions about the rising death toll from the wildfires.