Pence Statement on Trump Indictment: “Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States”

Former Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement Tuesday evening on the indictment of his former boss and now presidential campaign rival President Trump for contesting the 2020 election and lobbying state officials, Congress and Pence about the election. Pence said he has not reviewed the indictment.



File screen image.

Trump strongly lobbied Pence to accept challenges to state election results and give those states time to review their elections when he presided over the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021. Pence rejected Trump’s pleas, disagreeing with Trump’s saying he had the legal authority to do so under the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions. As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter. “Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will. “As your president, I will not yield an inch in defending America, our people, or our values, and I promise you: I will do so in a way consistent with my oath to the Constitution and the character and decency of the American people. We will restore a threshold of integrity and civility in public life so we can bring real solutions to the real challenges plaguing our nation.”

Mike Pence statement on Trump indictment "Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the US… On Jan. 6th, Trump demanded that I choose between him & the Constitution. I chose the Constitution" pic.twitter.com/AfDtkfO5Z6 — Mona Salama  (@ByMonaSalama) August 1, 2023

Reporters observed it appears Pence gave evidence in the case, “Lots of evidence in the indictment appears to come directly from @Mike_Pence”

Lots of evidence in the indictment appears to come directly from @Mike_Pence pic.twitter.com/lhCy5BkShG — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 1, 2023

Trump allegedly told Pence, “You’re too honest.”

When Pence declined to go along with the Jan. 6 plot, Trump allegedly told him, "You're too honest." pic.twitter.com/G8zhgR0sds — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 1, 2023

“Pence called Trump to wish him a Merry Christmas on Christmas and Trump pressed him on rejecting electoral votes.”

Pence called Trump to wish him a Merry Christmas on Christmas and Trump pressed him on rejecting electoral votes – portion in indictment spotted by producer Courtney Han. pic.twitter.com/DMTGTCzbzg — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) August 1, 2023

Republican voters’ support for Pence’s candidacy against Trump is mired in the low single digits while Trump’s support is well over 50 percent in recent polls.

🚨 NATIONAL POLL: NYT/Siena (A+) PRES:

(R) Trump 43%

(D) Biden 43%

——

GOP PRES

Trump 54%

DeSantis 17%

Pence 3%

Scott 3%

Haley 3%

Ramaswamy 2%

Christie 2%

——

DEM PRES:

Biden 64%

Kennedy Jr 13%

Williamson 10%

——

Biden job approval: 39/54 (net -15)https://t.co/QXoglZ4Mcf pic.twitter.com/6F6D4IKYd2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 1, 2023

Update: Pence posted his statement to Twitter/X:

Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023

As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden's disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 2, 2023