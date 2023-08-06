Parents Beware: Popular Singer Doja Cat Releases Music Video Filled with Demonic Imagery

This is a warning to parents: Another popular singer is embracing Satanism with a new single.

This time, that singer is rapper and R&B singer Doja Cat, whose music video for her new single “Paint the Town Red” features demonic imagery, including blood, images of demons, and the singer embracing a figure who appears to be the Grim Teaper.

It’s not exactly subtle.

WARNING: The following video and social media posts contain content that some viewers may find disturbing.

The disturbing video had at least 3.1 million views on YouTube by Sunday morning Eastern Time.

In addition, Doja Cat’s recent Instagram posts have also been a source of controversy, also featuring demonic imagery including a person painted in red and a horned beast.

Naturally, many social media users responded to this video with disgust.

No thank you — KathieBee (@KayMelange) August 5, 2023

The thing is, Doja Cat’s audience includes many young fans, who are impressionable and are more likely to imitate the behavior they see from their favorite celebrities. This is an absolutely horrible message to be sending these young children.

With some images showing the singer herself sporting horns while dancing sensuously with a horned male, it appears to be telling them that it is OK to embrace the devil and evil if it means that you will be famous and gain worldly acclaim. Even the lyrics include the line, “Mm, she a devil.”

Unfortunately, Doja Cat is not the only celebrity who appears to have sided with the demonic. Sam Smith’s performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year featured demonic imagery as well.

Make no mistake, some celebrities seem to have sold their souls to advance their careers, and they seem to have absolutely no problem bragging about it.

Parents need to be VERY careful about moderating what content their children see in order to to ensure that they do not run into anything like this.

