ORGANIZED EVIL: Newly Released Documents Reveal MULTIPLE FBI Offices Across the Nation Were Colluding to Target Traditional Catholics as Domestic Terrorists

Chris Wray’s FBI – Doing Satan’s work for the people.

As Gateway Pundit reported in April, Chris Wray’s FBI is now infiltrating Catholic parishes.

The FBI agents are engaging in outreach to Catholic leaders to spy on Americans practicing their Christian faith.

This was a shocking revelation. We already knew the FBI-DOJ was targeting traditional Catholics from earlier reporting. Now we had evidence they are infiltrating Catholic parishes.

Chris Wray’s FBI sent out a memo warning agents of the dangerous ‘radical traditionalist Catholic ideology’ that was gaining popularity in the country. The memo was posted at UncoverDC.com by former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin.

Seraphin last year was suspended indefinitely from the FBI without pay after stepping forward as a whistleblower and alleging that the FBI is trying to hide how many man-hours they used on the Jan 6th investigation. Seraphin had worked at the FBI’s Richmond office for six years.

Chairman Jim Jordan of the House Judiciary Committee published the letter he wrote to FBI Chief Chris Wray in April.

#BREAKING: We now know the FBI, relying on information derived from at least one employee, sought to use local religious organizations as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” pic.twitter.com/97veIGtvq4 — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) April 10, 2023

Chris Wray should have been forced to resign and brought up on charges following this revelation that FBI was involved in condut that was clearly political and unconstitutional.

Now, newly released documents reveal MULTIPLE FBI offices across the country were colluding to target traditional Catholics.

This wasn’t just one office. This was numerous offices.

This is beyond unconstitutional – This is just pure evil.