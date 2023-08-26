WATCH: Chaos Erupts After Shooting At Oklahoma High School Football Game – One Dead, Three Injured

A shooting at an Oklahoma High school football game on Friday night left 1 person dead, and at least 3 others wounded.

Students scattered across the football field at Choctaw High School after shots fired during the third quarter of the game.

A 16-year-old male died. Police said the victim was not a student at Choctaw High School.

No suspect(s) have been identified.

CHOCTAW, Okla. — A person is dead and three others were wounded after a shooting on Friday during a football game in Choctaw, police said Saturday. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said the shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. Friday during the Choctaw-Del City game. One of the victims was taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released for a wound to their thigh and at least one of the victims was a student, Marshall told KOCO-TV. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately known. On Saturday, Choctaw police said one person passed away, according to KOCO-TV.

There was panic as players scattered across the field amid gunfire. Crowds of people ran away in desperation after they had heard shots fired.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Injures reported as Numerous Shots Fired During High School Football Game

⁰📌#Choctaw | #Oklahoma ⁰

Currently, multiple authorities are at a high school football game in Choctaw, Oklahoma, as a chaotic scene unfolds. Crowds of people can be seen running… pic.twitter.com/iJIJ6KBCSD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 26, 2023

First-person footage shows chaos as people were leaving the area in a panic.

