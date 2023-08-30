Oliver Anthony Makes Surprise Appearance at Joe Rogan’s Comedy Club

Guests at Joe Rogan’s comedy club got a special treat last night.

Breakout country star Oliver Anthony made a surprise performance at Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas.

Oliver was introduced by comedian Tom Segura who told the crowd “I have a special treat for you. This doesn’t always happen but this does happen when you come to really cool places like the Comedy Mothership.”

Segura continued “I’m going to bring on stage, right now, this is so cool, this young man has exploded in popularity and we’ve all been blown away by this guy’s talent and we’re so lucky that we get to see it here live tonight. The very, amazingly talented Oliver Anthony everybody!”

As Oliver took the stage the crowd went ecstatic.

Joe Rogan has not been shy that he admires Oliver Anthony’s music.

Previously Rogan played a clip of Oliver’s number one hit song Rich Men North of Richmond on his podcast.

Many are speculating Oliver will make an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast but as for now fans will just have to wait and see.

