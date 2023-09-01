O’Keefe: New Jersey Police Captain Announces “Review for Deficiencies” of Officer’s Conduct

O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released 20 minutes of police bodycam footage showing New Jersey school board officials calling the police on citizens they don’t recognize who look “Trumpish.”

“The police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of school board meeting attendees who looked different,” James O’Keefe said.

OMG obtained the recordings through FOIA requests.

This is the first in a series of police body cam recordings, James O’Keefe said.

Here’s what the school board officials and police really think of ‘Trumpish’ people when they forget the cameras are rolling.

On August 8, Livingston school board officials called the police on citizens because they didn’t recognize them.

“They’re different looking. Um, they look Trumpish. They look a little scary,” Toni McLaughlin, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent told the police officer.

McLaughlin and Officer Pancione compared journalists with O’Keefe Media Group to Antifa.

Officer Pancione is also heard on video saying he doesn’t answer to journalists. The school board colluded with the officer to target O’Keefe and his reporters.

The Livingston Police Department is conducting a review of Officer Pancione’s behavior.

WATCH:

JUST IN: ACCOUNTABILITY. Shortly after @OKeefeMedia exposed shocking viral bodycam footage—of cop questioning citizens' “right” to attend school board meetings and other chilling behavior—New Jersey police captain announces "Review for Deficiencies" of officer's conduct. #OMG pic.twitter.com/UXiJDmHJUJ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 31, 2023

James O’Keefe: OMG reporting has resulted in a review of Officer Pancione by the Livingston Police. After I spoke to Captain Smith he announced they were open a “Review for Deficiencies” of the officer’s conduct.