O’Keefe: Biden’s No. 3 DOJ Pick Demanded Twitter Censor Project Veritas’s Undercover Reporting on Illegal Voter Registration in Fulton County

James O’Keefe on Friday revealed Vanita Gupta, Biden’s No. 3 pick at the DOJ, demanded Twitter censor Project Veritas’s previous reporting on the illegal voter registration operation in Fulton County, Georgia.

Georgia law requires a person to vote where they live and permitting someone to use a false statement on voter registration is illegal and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The undercover journalist who met with Adam Seely, the Director of Social Services at Emmaus House over two years ago and discovered thousands of people registered to vote at the food closet where he was the managing director, has an exciting update.

Seely previously told the undercover reporter that a couple thousand people used the address at Emmaus House for their voter registration.

This is a crime.

And Vanita Gupta demanded Twitter censor Project Veritas’s reporting just days before she announced her nomination to Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.

BREAKING: Newly released TwitterFiles evidence shows @vanitaguptaCR demanded censorship of the @jamesokeefeiii Twitter video on GA voter registration irregularities DAYS BEFORE she announced her nomination to No. 3 official in Garland’s DOJ Via @TexasLindsay_ CC @elonmusk THREAD pic.twitter.com/HfUs9meGbA — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 18, 2023

“CENSORED: We released a story from Fulton County, GA which then triggered attention from @vanitaguptaCR (Now No. 3 at DOJ) and her civil rights group as “dangerous”. The story showed that “thousands of people” were registered at one address. ” O’Keefe said.

CENSORED: We released a story from Fulton County, GA which then triggered attention from @vanitaguptaCR (Now No. 3 at DOJ) and her civil rights group as “dangerous”. The story showed that “thousands of people” were registered at one address. Via @TexasLindsay_ cc @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/oG8fBPhJ64 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 18, 2023

Twitter’s then head of legal – Vijaya Gadde, the Trump hater from India, responded to Vanita Gupta, another Trump-hating radical Marxist, and said she “can escalate any issues to our on call review teams” about the Project Veritas video.

Twitter’s @vijaya responded to Biden’s No. 3 DOJ Pick Vinata Gupta by copying her colleagues and saying Twitter team “can escalate any issues to our on call review teams” about the video clip on Twitter – which merely quoted Adam Seeley…

Twitter’s @vijaya responded to Biden’s No. 3 DOJ Pick Vinata Gupta by copying her colleagues and saying Twitter team “can escalate any issues to our on call review teams” about the video clip on Twitter – which merely quoted Adam Seeley… Via @TexasLindsay_ cc @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/wv93AFAWEg — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 18, 2023

James O’Keefe’s Twitter account was suspended and 6 days later Vanita Gupta was sworn in as Joe Biden’s Associate Attorney General.

“COINCIDENCE?: Not only did @vanitaguptaCR get nominated 3 days after this email exchange with Twitter VP, but on April 15, 2021, my twitter account was permanently suspended and on April 21 Vanita Gupta was sworn in as Biden’s Associate AG to the United States,” O’Keefe said.