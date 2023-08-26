Ohio Democrats Upset After Ballot Board Changes Abortion Amendment Language to Reflect Reality

Ohio Democrats are upset at new language added to a proposed amendment which apparently reminds them that their ghoulish support of abortion kills a child.

The updated language has changed the term “fetus” to an “unborn child.”

According to the Ohio Capital Journal members of the Ohio Ballot Board voted 3 to 2 to alter the previous version of the amendment from “abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability” to new language that reads the state must “always allow an unborn child to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability” when necessary to preserve the health of the mother.

HAPPENING NOW: Ohio Ballot Board is hearing two versions of the abortion rights amendment that will be on ballot this Nov. The first is the one voters signed onto, the second is done by the Ballot Board GOP. GOP added language about “unborn child.” @WEWS @OhioCapJournal @WCPO pic.twitter.com/HWq88DcBN7 — Morgan Trau (@MorganTrau) August 24, 2023

Below is the original language voters signed onto.

Here is the updated language adding “unborn child”:

Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s interim press secretary, Mary Cianciolo, told the Daily Caller News Foundation, “The board adopted the new language to ensure that it accurately identifies the substance of the proposal.”