Oh Gosh. DeSantis Crowd Dries Up Like a Trickle…

Ron DeSantis is an EXCELLENT GOVERNOR!
Buy this is just embarrassing.

Who ever he hired to run his campaign should be ashamed.

The governor’s crowds are drying up like a trickle.
Ron’s momentum is like a leaky faucet.

Maybe a snack will help.

If they closed the room any tighter they’d be inside a box.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

