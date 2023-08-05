Oh Gosh. DeSantis Crowd Dries Up Like a Trickle…

Ron DeSantis is an EXCELLENT GOVERNOR!

Buy this is just embarrassing.

Who ever he hired to run his campaign should be ashamed.

The governor’s crowds are drying up like a trickle.

Ron’s momentum is like a leaky faucet.

I can’t wait for Team DeSantis to spin this as a “great event” for Rob… Sad. pic.twitter.com/eTlGmJl8eD — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) August 5, 2023

Maybe a snack will help.

Hey @ChristinaPushaw, How come Rod DeSantis doesn’t hold a rally at an arena? pic.twitter.com/4Prg3gTKGy — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) July 29, 2023

If they closed the room any tighter they’d be inside a box.