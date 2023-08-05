Oh Gosh. DeSantis Crowd Dries Up to a Trickle…

Ron DeSantis is an EXCELLENT GOVERNOR!
Buy this is just embarrassing.
Who ever he hired to run his campaign should be ashamed.
The governor’s crowds are drying up like a trickle.
Ron’s momentum is like a leaky faucet.
I can’t wait for Team DeSantis to spin this as a “great event” for Rob…
Sad. pic.twitter.com/eTlGmJl8eD
— Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) August 5, 2023
Rob DeSantis rally vs. @realDonaldTrump rally. Two days apart.
Trump 2024.
Credit: @joma_gc pic.twitter.com/JVUw9xmAzR
— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 30, 2023
Maybe a snack will help.
Hey @ChristinaPushaw,
How come Rod DeSantis doesn’t hold a rally at an arena? pic.twitter.com/4Prg3gTKGy
— Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) July 29, 2023
If they closed the room any tighter they’d be inside a box.
