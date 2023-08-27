Nikki Haley to Fox & Friends: ‘Humanize’ Abortion Issue — Stop ‘Demonizing’ It

On Friday, Nikki Haley appeared on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” arguing Republicans should “humanize” abortion and stop “demonizing” the ending of a child’s life.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Ainsley Earhardt: Be realistic with the numbers. Yes, we don’t have enough votes in the House or in the Senate to abolish this. How did you come up with this answer, and what are you hearing from the voters after that debate? Nikki Haley: I mean, Ainsley, that’s the answer from my heart. You know, I am surrounded by blessings, and God has blessed me with an amazing husband and two wonderful children. But having said that, I think it’s really important that all of us remember everybody has a personal story. So while I’m unapologetically pro-life, I don’t judge anyone for being pro-choice. I think that we have to humanize this issue. We’ve got to stop demonizing this issue. I think the division in this country has gone too far. We have to start looking at the vision going forward. My vision is how do we save as many babies as possible and support as many moms as possible. If that’s the case, be honest with the American people. Tell them what is possible and what’s not possible, and let’s bring people together based on humanity, not based on making people hate each other. And I think it’s happened too long, and I’m just not going to be a part of that. I refuse to be a part of that.

But do we need to ‘humanize’ abortion?

Fr. Frank Pravone, the National Director for Priests for Life, wrote about the real humanization that should be the focus of the abortion conversation: