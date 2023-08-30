New York City Allows Mosques to Publicly Broadcast Muslim Call to Prayer without Permits Despite Noise Restrictions in Neighborhoods

Here we go.

New York City issued new rules allowing mosques to blare the Muslim call to prayer on Friday afternoons between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm despite noise ordinances in surrounding neighborhoods.

Imagine what the noise pollution from the Muslim call to prayer will do to the property values in the surrounding cities (locational obsolescence).

The Muslim call to prayer will also be broadcast during sunset prayers during the entire month of Ramadan.

Muslims pray five times a day between sun rise and sun down.

“Today we are cutting red tape and saying clearly if you are a mosque or house of worship of any kind, you do not have to apply for a permit to amplify your call to Friday prayer. You are free to live your faith in NYC,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

“In NYC, every religion will be respected and treated equally,” Fabien Levy, Deputy Mayor for Comms to Eric Adams said.

CNN reported:

New York City issued new guidance Tuesday allowing mosques (masjids) to broadcast the Muslim call to prayer on Fridays between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. without obtaining a permit and despite sound restrictions in city neighborhoods. According to the city, the guidance also allows the call to prayer to be broadcast in the evenings during Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. The new initiative, launched by the NYPD, clarifies the call to prayer is allowed in New York City and “not prohibited despite sound restrictions in city neighborhoods,” the release said.

Last year Minneapolis announced its mosques will be allowed to blast the call to prayer outdoors on loud speakers all year round.

Had enough yet, America?