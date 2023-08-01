New York Activist Curtis Sliwa on Illegal Aliens: “They Need to Go Back to Where They Came From Because They Serve No Purpose Here”

Curtis Sliwa, an American activist, radio talk show host, and founder and CEO of the Guardian Angels, a nonprofit organization for unarmed crime prevention, has taken a strong stance against New York City’s plan to house illegal immigrants in the city.

Sliwa, who was the Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election and lost to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, exposed the real situation outside the Roosevelt Hotel on 45th St. & Madison Ave.

This location has been overbooked as a Humanitarian Crisis center, and Sliwa has labeled the situation as a “disaster.”

“Outside Roosevelt Hotel on 45th St. & Madison Ave. where the Humanitarian Crisis center is overbooked. What a disaster! Where is the “Swagger Man with No Plan” Eric Adams who welcomed them? It’s time to fix it!” Sliwa wrote.

Outside Roosevelt Hotel on 45th St. & Madison Ave. where the Humanitarian Crisis center is overbooked. What a disaster! Where is the “Swagger Man with No Plan” Eric Adams who welcomed them? It’s time to fix it!#NYC #roosevelt #crisis pic.twitter.com/0sXpkWgkSf — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) August 1, 2023

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, Sliwa made his position clear.

“We didn’t ask for these people. They need to go back to where they came from because they serve no purpose here. They have no negotiable skills, it’s not going to help America, and it’s going to destroy our cities,” he said.

Curtis Sliwa is the mayor NYC needed: “We didn’t ask for these people. They need to go back to where they came from because they serve no purpose here. They have no negotiable skills, it’s not going to help America, and it’s going to destroy our cities.” pic.twitter.com/dpluj1KQ0K — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 1, 2023

Earlier that day, Sliwa joined local residents in a protest against the city’s plan to house migrants in a tent in the parking lot of Creedmoor.

#NYC wants to send 1000 single able-bodied male migrants to #Creedmoor in Queens to be housed in a tent in the parking lot! I was joined by local residents to say NO to The Shelter! pic.twitter.com/qO9dv3wl0X — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) July 30, 2023

Sliwa echoed criticisms of Mayor Adams’s unfair treatment of American citizens.

While homeless Americans sleep on the streets of #NYC, 2 blocks away migrants attacks New Yorkers? What is going on in New York City? 😒 pic.twitter.com/H2QtvG4Fjt — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) July 24, 2023

According to The Center Square, New York City is the most dangerous “sanctuary community” in America.

“According to data compiled by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI), the 10 most dangerous Sanctuary Communities are New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Seattle, Wake County, North Carolina, Middlesex County, New Jersey, and Portland,” the outlet reported.

“These communities have earned their places on this list because of incredibly poor leadership at the city, county and state levels,” Dale Wilcox, IRLI’s executive director and general counsel, said. “Data overwhelmingly shows that sanctuary policies lead to more crime, fear and death. The leaders of these communities should not escape accountability for the damage they have caused. Their residents deserve much more.”