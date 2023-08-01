New York Activist Curtis Sliwa on Illegal Aliens: “They Need to Go Back to Where They Came From Because They Serve No Purpose Here”

Curtis Sliwa, an American activist, radio talk show host, and founder and CEO of the Guardian Angels, a nonprofit organization for unarmed crime prevention, has taken a strong stance against New York City’s plan to house illegal immigrants in the city.

Sliwa, who was the Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election and lost to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, exposed the real situation outside the Roosevelt Hotel on 45th St. & Madison Ave.

This location has been overbooked as a Humanitarian Crisis center, and Sliwa has labeled the situation as a “disaster.”

“Outside Roosevelt Hotel on 45th St. & Madison Ave. where the Humanitarian Crisis center is overbooked. What a disaster! Where is the “Swagger Man with No Plan” Eric Adams who welcomed them? It’s time to fix it!” Sliwa wrote.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, Sliwa made his position clear.

“We didn’t ask for these people. They need to go back to where they came from because they serve no purpose here. They have no negotiable skills, it’s not going to help America, and it’s going to destroy our cities,” he said.

Earlier that day, Sliwa joined local residents in a protest against the city’s plan to house migrants in a tent in the parking lot of Creedmoor.

Sliwa echoed criticisms of Mayor Adams’s unfair treatment of American citizens.

According to The Center Square, New York City is the most dangerous “sanctuary community” in America.

“According to data compiled by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI), the 10 most dangerous Sanctuary Communities are New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Seattle, Wake County, North Carolina, Middlesex County, New Jersey, and Portland,” the outlet reported.

“These communities have earned their places on this list because of incredibly poor leadership at the city, county and state levels,” Dale Wilcox, IRLI’s executive director and general counsel, said. “Data overwhelmingly shows that sanctuary policies lead to more crime, fear and death. The leaders of these communities should not escape accountability for the damage they have caused. Their residents deserve much more.”

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

