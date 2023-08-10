NEW: Jack Smith Requests January 2 Trial Date – Wants Trump Convicted by Super Tuesday – Trump Responds

Special Counsel Jack Smith requested a January 2 trial date for President Trump’s charges related to the January 6 case in Washington DC.

Last Tuesday Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

“The Government proposes that trial begin on January 2, 2024, and estimates that its case in chief will take no longer than four to six weeks,” according to a court filing on Thursday.

Jack Smith wants Trump convicted by Super Tuesday in March.

The Iowa Republican Caucuses will be held on January 15.

This is brazen election interference.

Joe Biden has nothing to run on so this is his 2024 campaign: Prosecute and jail Trump.

President Trump responded to the latest election interference and abuse by Biden’s DOJ.

“Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses. Only an out of touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA! Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION. The same with other Fake Biden Indictments. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump said Thursday evening.