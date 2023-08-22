New Documents Implicate Marie Yovanovich and George Kent – Trump-Bashers Lied During Trump Impeachment Knowing Hunter Undercut US Anticorruption Efforts in Ukraine

Just the News obtained classified documents that implicate not only Joe and Hunter Biden in likely criminal conduct but also confirms that Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovich and embassy official George Kent lied in their testimony at President Trump’s first political impeachment.

Via Just the News:

In a private, classified email shared with Just the News, one of the top U.S. officials in the Kyiv embassy told then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch at the end of the Obama administration that Hunter Biden had, in fact, impacted the U.S. anti-corruption agenda in Ukraine. “The real issue to my mind was that someone in Washington needed to engage VP Biden quietly and say that his son Hunter’s presence on the Burisma board undercut the anti-corruption message the VP and we were advancing in Ukraine b/c Ukrainians heard one message from us and then saw another set of behavior with the family association with a known corrupt figure whose company was known for not playing by the rules,” embassy official George Kent wrote to Yovanovitch in the Nov. 22, 2016, email marked “confidential.” Joe Biden’s role in pressuring then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in December 2015 to fire Shokin has been a searing controversy since April 2019, when the lead author on this story, as a columnist for The Hill, unearthed a 2018 videotape of the former vice president bragging about his role to a foreign policy think tank.

Both Yavonavich and Kent later then testified in early 2020 that Hunter Biden’s actions had no impact on US policy. The fake news cheered the two following their testimonies to get Trump.

This was a lie and now they are caught.

Via The War Room.

