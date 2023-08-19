Never Trust a Bushie: GW’s Attorney General Alberto Gonzales Says Trump Should Spend Time in Prison if Convicted by Far-Left Juries on Junk Charges

Let’s face it. They hate you. They really, really hate you.

Has anyone else noticed that that George W. Bush has remained silent following the over 80 indictments of President Donald Trump on speech crimes?

It tells you everything.

These same GOP elites want you to vote for one of their candidates in 2024 – who hate you just as much as they do. They demand that you comply to their ruinous, violent agenda.

Former George W. Bush Attorney General Alberto Gonzales says Donald Trump should serve time if he is found guilty of garbage crimes in court.

Gonzalez says President Trump did nothing to stop the violence that day. He must have forgotten that it was President Trump who asked for the National Guard that day but was turned down by Nancy Pelosi who was organizing a camera crew to film her for the day.

Just the News reported:

Former U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush, Alberto Gonzales, said that if Trump is found guilty in the January 6 case, he should serve time.

“If in fact he’s convicted of the crimes charged by Jack Smith and the Department of Justice, yeah, I think he should serve time, quite frankly,” he said during a Friday interview on MSNBC, which is set to air on former White House spokesperson Jen Psaki’s show Sunday.

“There are people that on Jan. 6, went to the Capitol — maybe not at the clear direction of President Trump — but certainly, he did nothing to stop what happened that day,” he continued. “They’re serving time.”

The 45th president was indicted as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s federal grand jury probe into his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results and the former president’s role in the subsequent Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

