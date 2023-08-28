Nevada Rangers Ram Through Climate Protest Blockade, Point Gun at Activists, Slam Them to the Ground (VIDEO)

Nevada Rangers rammed through a climate protest blockade near the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada on Sunday.

Sunday marked day one of Burning Man 2023, a yearly music and art festival in Northern Nevada.

Climate protestors blocked the road leading to the Burning Man festival causing a major traffic jam.

The green Nazis were demanding Burning Man ban private jets and single-use plastics, according to a reporter on scene.

Nevada Rangers weren’t having it.

The Rangers rammed through the blockade, pointed a gun at the activists, and slammed to the ground.

“Get down now! Get on the ground! Don’t move!” the Ranger shouted as he pointed a gun at the climate militants.

WATCH:

Nevada rangers drove directly into a blockade set up by climate protestors on the road to Burning Man. An officer pulled a gun out, tackling a protestor and threatening to shoot Environmental activists were demanding that #BurningMan ban private jets + single-use plastics pic.twitter.com/dawDjxhV4y — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) August 28, 2023

The climate change activists were arrested.

A Nevada Ranger told a reporter at the scene they received a 911 call saying that someone in the crowd was going to shoot the activists blocking the street.

The activists squealed as the Rangers cuffed them.

WATCH (language warning):