Nevada Rangers Ram Through Climate Protest Blockade, Point Gun at Activists, Slam Them to the Ground (VIDEO)

Nevada Rangers rammed through a climate protest blockade near the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada on Sunday.
Sunday marked day one of Burning Man 2023, a yearly music and art festival in Northern Nevada.
Climate protestors blocked the road leading to the Burning Man festival causing a major traffic jam.
The green Nazis were demanding Burning Man ban private jets and single-use plastics, according to a reporter on scene.
Nevada Rangers weren’t having it.
The Rangers rammed through the blockade, pointed a gun at the activists, and slammed to the ground.
“Get down now! Get on the ground! Don’t move!” the Ranger shouted as he pointed a gun at the climate militants.
WATCH:
Nevada rangers drove directly into a blockade set up by climate protestors on the road to Burning Man. An officer pulled a gun out, tackling a protestor and threatening to shoot
Environmental activists were demanding that #BurningMan ban private jets + single-use plastics pic.twitter.com/dawDjxhV4y
— michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) August 28, 2023
The climate change activists were arrested.
A Nevada Ranger told a reporter at the scene they received a 911 call saying that someone in the crowd was going to shoot the activists blocking the street.
The activists squealed as the Rangers cuffed them.
WATCH (language warning):
Burning Man climate protestors have now been arrested.
Nevada ranger told me they received a 911 call saying that someone in the crowd was going to shoot the activists… And this was somehow their reason for charging in, guns blazing? pic.twitter.com/pT60boYN4g
— michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) August 28, 2023