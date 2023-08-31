Nebraska Republican Governor Issues Executive Order Defining What Constitutes Female and Male Sexes

On Wednesday, Nebraska Republican Governor Jim Pillen signed an Executive Order establishing a “Women’s Bill of Rights” and defining the biological differences between males and females. The order aims to provide clarity and protection for single-sex spaces and sports.

Executive Order No. 23-16 specifically defines boy, girl, man, and woman, and includes biological descriptions to clarify any inconsistencies in policy initiatives and court rulings.

“It is common sense that men do not belong in women’s only spaces,” said Governor Pillen.

“As Governor, it is my duty to protect our kids and women’s athletics, which means providing single-sex spaces for women’s sports, bathrooms, and changing rooms,” Pillen added.

The executive order establishes, for purposes of state government:

A person’s biological sex is defined at birth

The reasons for defining a person’s biological sex

Establishes guidelines for reporting of data

From the executive order:

WHEREAS, males and females possess unique and immutable biological differences that manifest prior to birth and increase as they age and experience puberty; WHEREAS, biological differences between the sexes mean that males are, on average, bigger, stronger, and faster than females; WHEREAS, women have achieved inspirational and significant accomplishments in education, athletics, and employment; WHEREAS, biological differences between the sexes are enduring and may, in some circumstances, warrant the creation of separate social, educational, athletic, or other spaces in order to ensure safety and/or to allow members of each sex to succeed and thrive; and WHEREAS, inconsistencies in court rulings and policy initiatives with respect to the definitions of “sex,” “male,” “female,” “man,” and “woman” have led to endangerment of single-sex spaces and resources, thereby necessitating clarification of certain terms. NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jim Pillen, Governor of the State of Nebraska, under and pursuant to the authority vested in the Governor by the Constitution and the laws of the State of Nebraska, do hereby order and direct the following: 1. In the promulgation of administrative rules, enforcement of administrative decisions, and the adjudication of disputes by administrative agencies, boards, and commissions, all state agencies, boards, and commissions when using the following terms shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, define them as follows: a person’s “sex” is defined as his or her biological sex (either male or female) at birth:

a “female” is an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova, a “male” is an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female;

“woman” and “girl” refer to human females, and the terms “man” and “boy” refer to human males;

the word “mother” is defined as a parent of the female sex and “father” is defined as a parent of the male sex; 2. There are legitimate reasons to distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletics, prisons or other detention facilities, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, restrooms, and other areas where biology, safety, and/or privacy are implicated; 3. Any public school or school district and any state agency, department, or office that collects vital statistics for the purpose of complying with antidiscrimination laws or for the purpose of gathering accurate public health, crime, economic, or other data shall identify each individual who is part of the collected data set as either male or female at birth. This Executive Order shall become effective immediately and shall expire upon the effective date of state law governing participation of biological males in female athletics and prescribing environments where single-sex dedicated services and/or facilities should be provided.

Governor Pillen becomes the second U.S. Governor to enact an order specifying the biological criteria for defining male and female.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt instructed state departments to adopt restricted definitions for ‘female’ and ‘male.’

“I am taking decisive executive action to ensure the true definition of the word woman, meaning a biological woman, is what guides the state as we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and sanctity of women across Oklahoma. As long as I’m governor, we will continue to protect women and ensure women-only spaces are reserved solely for biological women,” said Gov. Stitt.

Riley Gaines, advisor for Independent Women’s Voice and 12x All-American swimmer, attended the signing of Governor Stitt’s executive order, and said, “Biological differences must be respected in the law to ensure female-only spaces have a future. It is sad that such basic truths must be spelled out to ensure equal protection, but I applaud Governor Stitt for taking decisive action today. Establishing common language by way of the Women’s Bill of Rights is a way of saying enough is enough: Oklahoman women deserve equal opportunity, privacy, and safety, and this order will help deliver it.”

Former National Security Advisor of the United States, Gen. Mike Flynn, shared his thoughts on Thursday: