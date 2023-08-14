Ukrainians are hopeful for the future, a majority have a deep mistrust of the motivations of the NATO military alliance and the European Union.

This is confirmed by an exclusive Ukrainian public opinion survey, shared exclusively with The European Conservative, which sheds light on Ukrainian sentiments surrounding the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Conducted via telephone interviews between July 25-27, the survey covered regions in Ukraine not currently under Russian occupation. Among respondents aged 18 and above, a remarkable 84% voiced positivity and hope for their country’s future.

However, concerning NATO and the EU, a notable 71% of participants believe that these entities prioritize their own interests and instrumentalize Ukraine for their strategic objectives.

Impressively, 61% share the viewpoint that the support extended by NATO and the EU is driven by self-gain, and there are suspicions of clandestine negotiations with Russia. Only a modest 29% of those surveyed anticipate Ukraine’s accession to NATO within the coming year.

Although roughly half of the respondents anticipate the conclusion of the conflict with Russia by 2024, a majority harbor uncertainty regarding the aftermath. A substantial 56% fear that Ukraine might find itself indebted to Western nations due to the provision of weaponry and assistance during the war.

In terms of bilateral relationships, Ukrainians hold a positive regard for neighboring Poland, a steadfast ally throughout the conflict. This amicable sentiment, however, has experienced recent strain due to a dispute over grain exports. Marcin Przydacz, head of Polish President Andrzej Duda’s international policy office, stirred controversy with comments implying Ukraine’s need to acknowledge Poland’s supportive role. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal criticized Poland’s continuing grain ban, blaming Russia for disrupting agricultural initiatives.

Ukrainians’ perspectives on the United Kingdom and the United States are notably favorable, with 81% expressing trust in both nations as allies.

The predominant concern among Ukrainians regarding the Russian invasion is the possibility of forced displacement to the Russian periphery, such as Siberia. A majority (57%) believes that the war between Ukraine and Russia was unavoidable, although those in eastern regions are comparatively more optimistic about its preventability.

While Ukrainian trust in NATO and the EU appears limited, a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS indicated that a majority of Americans are now opposed to providing further aid to Ukraine. The poll revealed that 56% of Americans oppose increased aid for Ukraine’s war effort, with 51% feeling their country has already contributed sufficiently to Ukraine’s battle against Russian forces.

Signs of war weariness also emerge, as a scandal involving bribery within enlistment offices surfaced. Yevhen Borisov, a figure central to the controversy, was arrested for allegedly accepting significant sums in exchange for deeming men unfit for military service. Authorities became suspicious when Borisov’s mother acquired a multimillion-euro property, leading to wider investigations into enlistment office practices.

This case appears to be just one among many, as the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence reported ongoing investigations into 106 conscription offices, resulting in the arrest of employees involved in bribe-taking.

