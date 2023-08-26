Music Legend Carlos Santana Speaks Out Against Transgender Ideology During Concert: “A Woman is a Woman and a Man is a Man” (VIDEO)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana is facing criticism from liberals after making a bold statement about transgender ideology during a concert in New Jersey.

A video from July resurfaced on social media this Thursday, showing the music legend touting scientific facts on the subject of transgender identity.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” Santana told the audience.

“Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that,” he added.

Santana also expressed his support for comedian Dave Chappelle, who has been under fire for making comments on transgender ideology in his stand-up routines.

“I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle,” he added.

The comments prompted outrage from many in the LGBTQ community and their allies/liberals, labeling Santana as “anti-trans” and calling for his cancellation.

In response to the backlash, Santana issued an apology via a Facebook post.

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended,” he wrote.

“Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift.”

“I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace,” he concluded.

In a separate post, Santana wrote, “Everyone is significant meaningful and priceless.”

Rock musician Alice Cooper also made headlines recently for criticizing the idea of allowing children to be transgender. Cooper said it was a “fad” and “confusing for kids.”