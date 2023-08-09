MTG: “I’m NOT Voting to Send MORE Money to a Foreign War to Kill MORE people!”

White House Resident Joe Biden’s administration will announce “$200 million of new weapons aid for Ukraine as soon as Tuesday,” U.S. officials told Reuters, as it begins “to dole out $6.2 billion of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error over-valued billions of Ukraine aid,” according to the report.

55% of Americans now oppose further funding for Antony Blinken and Victoria Nuland’s war in Ukraine, CNN reported.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter to protest the millions for more war:

NO MORE MONEY TO UKRAINE!!

We have NOT even finished funding our own military with the NDAA and the Biden admin is pulling an accounting scam to send more money to Ukraine!

They are beginning to dole out $6.2 billion of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error over-valued billions of Ukraine aid. Plus they want Congress to pass another Ukraine supplemental by combining it with emergency flooding money. This is WRONG and can NOT happen.… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 8, 2023

They are beginning to dole out $6.2 billion of funds discovered after a Pentagon accounting error over-valued billions of Ukraine aid.

Plus they want Congress to pass another Ukraine supplemental by combining it with emergency flooding money.

This is WRONG and can NOT happen. We should only be funding money to help Americans with disaster relief, not forced to vote to fund Ukraine at the same time!

SEPARATE THE FUNDS because I’m NOT voting to send MORE money to a foreign war to kill MORE people! This is ridiculous!!