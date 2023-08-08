The MSM Suddenly Has Started To Discuss Replacing Zelensky

From February 24th 2022 until today, 529 days have passed, and most probably in every one of those days we had to deal with some opinion, criticism or recrimination by Ukrainian nanopresident Volodymyr Zelensky.

Hero to some, globalist pawn to others, Zelensky has become an almost obligatory feature in all political summits and even award shows – always asking for more and more military and financial help for his war-torn country.

Lately, cracks have started to show in the formidable support shown to the former comedian.

Authorities in the US, UK, and even Poland have started to air their complaints about his perceived ungratefulness and arrogance. And other countries, such as Brazil or South Africa, have felt at ease to deny his requests, and debate his ideas without the need to automatic agreement.

His suspected substance abuse, as well as targeting of political opponents and canceling of upcoming elections, have also begun to be openly debated.

Now, the mainstream media has started to talk about scenarios involving his death, and his replacement by a military junta.

They even asked him whether he was worried by ‘Russian attempts to kill him’, to which he answered ‘he couldn’t afford to be’.

Politico reported:

“’If I were thinking about it constantly, I would just shut myself down, very much like Putin now who doesn’t leave his bunker’, the Ukrainian leader said in an interview with CNN last month. ‘Of course, my bodyguards should think how to prevent this from happening, and this is their task. I don’t think about it’.”

Ukrainian officials, who previously worried the topic appears far too macabre, have also begun addressing it.

“U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as much: ‘The Ukrainians have plans in place — that I’m not going to talk about or get into any details on — to make sure that there is what we would call ‘continuity of government’ one way or another’, he told CBS news last year.

Formally, under the constitution, the line of succession is clear. ‘When the president is unable to fulfill his duties, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [the Ukrainian parliament] takes over his responsibilities’, said Mykola Knyazhytsky, an opposition lawmaker from the western city of Lviv. ‘Therefore, there would be no power vacuum’.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada — Ruslan Stefanchuk, a member of Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party — doesn’t have an especially high trust rating in opinion polls. It is around 40 percent, less than half of Zelenskyy’s. And he’s not popular with opposition lawmakers.”

Whiule they admit that Zelensky’s death would be a major ‘psychological shock’, it is envisioned that political power would be held by a committee of top officials, most likely formed by Stefanchuk, Andrii Yermak, the former movie producer at the head of the office of the president, as well as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and top general Valery Zaluzhny.

Rupert Murdoch-owned UK paper The Sun has even reported that Russia’s Vladimir Putin gave Wagner PMC boss, Evgene Prigozhin, orders to assassinate Zelensky.

Nobel prize-winner Dmitry Muratov:

“I think that he may not ask for forgiveness [from Putin] saying: ‘Let me come back’.

But he may commit some great atrocity for the benefit of Russia.

He may try to organize an assassination attempt on Zelensky and bring the head of the President of Ukraine to the Kremlin.

Why not? He must do something that will take away the taste of what Putin called ‘a stab in the back of Russia’.”

If this seems a bit far-fetched – and it does – we can turn to more real developments such as the one below. The New York Times reported:

“Ukraine’s security service said Monday it had detained a woman from the country’s Mykolaiv region, accusing her of trying to gather intelligence for Russia on the movements of President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

The woman was reportedly trying to establish ‘the time and range of locations’ of Zelensky’s visit to the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine.

“The Security Service of Ukraine, known as the S.B.U., also accused the woman of working to locate Ukrainian ammunition store points and electronic warfare systems in the area, saying it had intelligence that showed Russia sought the information in order to plan a ‘massive airstrike’ in Mykolaiv. It did not explicitly specify whether Mr. Zelensky was the intended target.

‘Officers detained the woman red-handed in her attempt to pass intelligence to the Russians’, the statement added, without providing further details.

[…] In its statement on Monday, the agency did not name the woman or say when she had been detained, saying only that she was a resident of the small, historic port city of Ochakiv who had previously worked as a saleswoman in a Ukrainian military store. She has been placed in custody and could face up to 12 years in prison, it added.”

Why the sudden interest in this theme? Is the West preparing to ditch his chosen ally? Stay tuned, because as the counteroffensive peters out and the US elections start to loom in the not-so-distant future, things can change very quickly.